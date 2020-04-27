Quantcast
‘TV cameras are oxygen to Donald Trump’: CNN’s John Harwood reveals why the president flip-flopped on briefings

10 mins ago

CNBC John Harwood

Donald Trump resumed his highly-controversial COVID-19 briefings on Monday, after it was widely reported that White House staff and outside advisors feared the TV spectacles had been damaging the president’s political standing.

“The president said this weekend the briefings were not worth the ‘time and effort,’ that is a quote from him,” CNN’s Don Lemon noted. That didn’t last long, because he was back rewriting history and shifting the blame tonight.

For analysis, Harwood interviewed CNN White House correspondent John Harwood.

“He just can’t stay away, can he?” Lemon asked.

“That wasn’t a serious question, was it, Don?” Harwood replied.

“No, no,” Lemon said. “Rhetorical.”

“Of course he can’t stay away, TV cameras are oxygen to Donald Trump,” Harwood said.

“He was chastened by what happened last Thursday when he made that crazy statement about disinfectants and injecting them into the body and light and all that sort of stuff. He was made a figure of mockery, he walked out on Friday without taking questions and didn’t appear at briefings over the weekend,” he explained. “But Donald Trump’s ego is such that he thinks he can talk himself out of these situations and so he was out there again today, having said he wasn’t going to be.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
NYC’s official coronavirus death toll should rise by 4,200 — to over 20,000: Committee on Health chairman

36 mins ago

April 27, 2020

The debate continues as to how to estimate the increase in excess deaths that occurred before there was adequate COVID-19 testing.

Many people who died at home or because of heart attack or stroke were not tested for coronavirus, which was initially thought to be more pulmonary than cardiovascular.

But researchers have noticed steep increases in deaths that were not attributed to coronavirus, suggesting a large number of unreported coronavirus deaths.

On Monday, the chairman of the New York City Council's Committee on Health, suggested that all excess deaths should be attributed coronavirus.

IRS calls 10,000 agents back to work who must bring their own masks — or be sent home

1 hour ago

April 27, 2020

The federal government is failing to provide Personal Protective Equipment for federal workers being called back to work, Axios reported Monday.

"The Internal Revenue Service called roughly 10,000 employees back to work this week, but it is requiring that they provide their own facial masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic,"

"Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have blasted the plan, stating that it's 'completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment.' A memo notes that employees who do not provide their own equipment may be forced to return home," Axios reported.

