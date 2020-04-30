Quantcast
Connect with us

U.S. is pressuring Mexico to reopen factories — despite the threat of coronavirus: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s administration wants Mexico to resume production at factories shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report.

“Even as COVID-19 deaths mount at factories in Mexico, the United States is sending a clear message: It’s time for plants that have stopped production to get back to work,” the LA Times reported Thursday. “The U.S. government has mounted a campaign to convince Mexico to reopen many factories that were closed because of the country’s social distancing guidelines, warning that the supply chain of the North American free-trade zone could be permanently crippled if factories don’t resume production soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure is not only coming from the government.

“Pressure has also come from American CEOs, more than 300 of whom sent a letter to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador saying they were “deeply concerned” about the shuttering of factories, and from the U.S. Department of Defense, which has asked Mexico to reopen plants that produce parts sold to defense contractors,” the newspaper reported.

The efforts appear to be working.

“Mexican officials have begun to cave, despite warnings from health authorities here that reopening factories too soon could lead to widespread death,” the LA Times reported. “Federal officials have agreed to allow automotive plants to reopen. And authorities in the border state of Baja California have lifted closure orders on at least 12 factories.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP slammed for urging people to get Trump merchandise for Mother’s Day: It’s not ‘Redneck Maw Day’

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, the GOP suggested an unorthodox idea for a last-minute Mother's Day gift on Twitter: buying Trump campaign merchandise.

Mother's Day is around the corner❤️

If you're looking for a gift for the woman in your life who keeps your family great, then look no further!

The Official Trump Campaign store has everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life!https://t.co/VtNyglksFH pic.twitter.com/3ezaW4CYw8

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I have a son and I want you to meet him’: Anderson Cooper chokes up welcoming his baby to the world

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday that he is now a father.

"It has been a difficult time in all of our lives and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness," Cooper said. "As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we're also blessed with new life and new love."

"On Monday, I became a father," Cooper revealed. "I am a dad, I have a son, and I want you to meet him.

He introduced Wyatt Morgan Cooper to CNN's viewers.

"He is sweet and soft and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and all those involved in my son's birth."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle’: Police arrest suspect for attack on Cuban Embassy in DC

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

A man armed with a high-powered assault rifle fired multiple rounds at the Cuban embassy in Washington early Thursday, authorities said, damaging the building and leading Havana to lodge a protest.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas. No one was injured.

"This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image