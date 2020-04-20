Quantcast
Connect with us

Unhinged video shows lockdown-defying pastor Tony Spell climbing on pulpit, spinning in circles, and ranting about his arrest

Published

4 mins ago

on

During a sermon at Louisiana’s Life Tabernacle Church this Sunday, Pastor Tony Spell screamed into this microphone calling on his parishioners to “repent,” then climbed up onto the church pulpit and spun around in circles.

“Everyone of you, in the name of Jesus Christ, [indiscernible] the remission of your sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost!” Spell declared while standing atop the pulpit. A video of the sermon was posted to the Facebook page for Central City News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spell has made headlines for refusing to shutter his Baton Rouge-based Life Tabernacle Church in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he believes truly devoted Christians won’t mind dying from COVID-19.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last week, Spell launched the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, where he called on Christians to donate their coronavirus relief checks to various church initiatives.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Unhinged video shows lockdown-defying pastor Tony Spell climbing on pulpit, spinning in circles, and ranting about his arrest

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

During a sermon at Louisiana's Life Tabernacle Church this Sunday, Pastor Tony Spell screamed into this microphone calling on his parishioners to "repent," then climbed up the church pulpit and spinning around in circles.

"Everyone of you, in the name of Jesus Christ, [indiscernible] the remission of your sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost!" Spell declared while standing atop the pulpit. A video of the sermon was posted to the Facebook page for Central City News.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

"Jesus is my vaccine," a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.

Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government "false flag" operation.

"Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus," one observer noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper shames conservatives who got their own followers killed with COVID-19 misinformation

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday issued a scathing denunciation of conservative politicians and media personalities who have put their own followers' lives in danger by downplaying the threat of COVID-19.

"Practically every day I see a tweet or blog post about someone who wrongly thought COVID-19 was a hoax dying of COVID-19 and all I can think about are the members of the media and politicians who misinformed that person and who assuredly feel zero responsibility," Tapper wrote on Twitter.

Per Crooks & Liars, one such victim was 60-year-old John McDaniel of Marion, Ohio, who recently died from coronavirus after attacking Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for issuing stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image