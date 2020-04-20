Unhinged video shows lockdown-defying pastor Tony Spell climbing on pulpit, spinning in circles, and ranting about his arrest

During a sermon at Louisiana’s Life Tabernacle Church this Sunday, Pastor Tony Spell screamed into this microphone calling on his parishioners to “repent,” then climbed up onto the church pulpit and spun around in circles.

“Everyone of you, in the name of Jesus Christ, [indiscernible] the remission of your sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost!” Spell declared while standing atop the pulpit. A video of the sermon was posted to the Facebook page for Central City News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spell has made headlines for refusing to shutter his Baton Rouge-based Life Tabernacle Church in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he believes truly devoted Christians won’t mind dying from COVID-19.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last week, Spell launched the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, where he called on Christians to donate their coronavirus relief checks to various church initiatives.