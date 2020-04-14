Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unprecedented decision’ by Trump to require his name on stimulus checks could slow delivery to millions: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Treasury Department will be requiring every physical stimulus check being sent out to bear President Donald Trump’s name.

“The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, ‘President Donald J. Trump’ will appear on the left side of the payment,” reported Lisa Rein.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being highly unusual — usually such checks are signed by a Treasury official to prevent the appearance of partisanship — the move is likely to delay the payments.

“The decision to have the paper checks bear Trump’s name, in the works for weeks, according to a Treasury official, was announced early Tuesday to the IRS’s information technology team,” wrote Rein. “The team, working from home, is now racing to implement a programming change that two senior officials said will probably lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of paper checks. They are scheduled to be sent Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service for printing and issuing.”

The Treasury Department denies there will be any delay — but officials told Rein that the coding changes required by the decision will slow down the first set of checks.

People who filed taxes this year will generally be receiving the payments as a direct deposit. Paper checks will only go out to taxpayers for whom banking information is unavailable — many of whom are low-income.

Some current and former IRS officials were critical of the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taxes are supposed to be nonpolitical, and it’s that simple,” said former National Taxpayer Advocate Nina Olson. “It’s absolutely unprecedented.” Chad Hooper, who heads up the IRS’ Professional Managers Association, blasted it as “an abuse of government resources,” and said “In this time of need for additional resources, anything that takes our focus from getting those checks out the door and hampers the equitable, fair administration of the tax code is not something we can support.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for ‘transparent campaign stunt’ get his name on stimulus checks

Published

1 min ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, reports showed that President Donald Trump plans to require the Treasury Department to put his name on every paper stimulus check that goes out to U.S. households — with the result that many people's checks will be delayed unnecessarily for political points.

Commenters on social media were outraged by the president's decision to put his own ego above ensuring that critical relief goes out to Americans in a timely fashion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rand Paul’s new look provides much-needed laughter for locked-down Americans

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grew a beard while recovering from COVID-19 coronavirus.

Paul, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine, has been volunteering at a local hospital after recovering from the illness.

Photos of his new look have been circulating online.

One Twitter user described his look as “professor you were warned to stay away from."

https://twitter.com/pixie_casey/status/1249803640690356224

Another compared the Kentucky Republican to a professional wrestler.

https://twitter.com/benschwartz_/status/1249810730435538945

One Twitter user asked people to suggest what people would think Paul does for a living by looking at the picture.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Unprecedented decision’ by Trump to require his name on stimulus checks will slow delivery to millions: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Treasury Department will be requiring every physical stimulus check being sent out to bear President Donald Trump's name.

"The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, 'President Donald J. Trump' will appear on the left side of the payment," reported Lisa Rein.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image