US begins blood tests for coronavirus immunity: reports
The United States has begun taking blood samples from across the country to determine the true number of people infected with the coronavirus, using a test that works retrospectively, according to reports.
The new tests are based on serological surveys, which differ from the nasal swabs used to determine if someone currently has the virus.
Instead, they look for whether certain antibodies are present in the blood which shows that the person fought and then recovered from the illness — even if they never showed symptoms.
These tests are seen as key to gradually easing lockdown, by allowing those who have proven immunity to re-enter society.
“We’re just starting to do testing and we’ll report out on these very quickly,” said Joe Bresee, deputy incident manager for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic response, according to the health website Stat News.
He added the CDC would conduct three surveys: The first on blood samples from undiagnosed people from some of the country’s coronavirus hot spots, the second a national survey from different parts of the country, and the third a study on health workers.
The first survey has already begun as of the weekend, but no firm timeline has been issued for the other two.
It comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency approval for the first serological test, by the North Carolina based company Cellex, last week.
Separately, Stanford University conducted its own serological survey on Saturday in the city of Santa Clara, Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at the university told AFP.
“We collected finger prick blood samples from about 2500 volunteer participants selected to be representative of the county and about 500 of their children,” he said, adding the results would be released soon.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor’s effort to postpone election — and protect voters from COVID-19
Hours after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing this week's election to June, the state Supreme Court ordered the election must proceed as scheduled.
BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Tony Evers' executive order postponing the spring election in the state. Tomorrow's election IS BACK ON https://t.co/nZz9D4IsA3
— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2020
COVID-19
US begins blood tests for coronavirus immunity: reports
The United States has begun taking blood samples from across the country to determine the true number of people infected with the coronavirus, using a test that works retrospectively, according to reports.
The new tests are based on serological surveys, which differ from the nasal swabs used to determine if someone currently has the virus.
Instead, they look for whether certain antibodies are present in the blood which shows that the person fought and then recovered from the illness -- even if they never showed symptoms.
These tests are seen as key to gradually easing lockdown, by allowing those who have proven immunity to re-enter society.
Breaking Banner
Trump says governors are ‘very happy’ with the job he’s doing — even though they’re begging him for more supplies
At the latest coronavirus task force press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump boasted that "every one" of the state governors in America are "very happy" with the job he is doing to help them combat coronavirus.
His claim is at odds with numerous governors who have complained that the federal government is not doing enough to coordinate the delivery of medical equipment and forcing them into bidding wars with other states.
Trump even tried to add later in the speech that Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) was "a happy man" even though "he may not be happy when he talks to the press."