US Covid-19 single-day deaths hit new record of 2300 as Trump says US is past peak

U.S. coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by at least 2,371 on Wednesday to top 30,800, according to a Reuters tally, as states spared the worst of the pandemic mulled a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1.
The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Feb. 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous high single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.
U.S. confirmed cases topped 635,000 in the United States and 2 million globally.
Despite the spike in deaths, there were tentative signs in some parts of the country that the outbreak was beginning to ebb.
Governors of about 20 states with few coronavirus cases believe they may be ready to start the process of reopening their economies by President Donald Trump’s May 1 target date, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday.
Governors in harder-hit states – New York, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Michigan – said there was a need for more widespread testing before starting to end the coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown millions out of work with the closing of restaurants, businesses and schools.
Health officials have noted that death figures are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming after the most severely ill patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to curb transmissions.
New York state and some other hard-hit areas continue to report sharp decreases in hospitalizations and numbers of patients on ventilators, although front-line healthcare workers and resources remained under extraordinary stress.
Officials have also cautioned that coronavirus-related death figures are likely an undercount due to people dying at home or in nursing homes who were never tested for the virus.
100+ lawmakers demand moratorium on utility shutoffs to ensure access to services ‘essential to survive’ during coronavirus crisis
"There is absolutely no excuse left for Congress to exclude basic human needs from the next coronavirus stimulus package, or in general," said Food & Water Action's Rianna Eckel.
Over 100 federal lawmakers on Wednesday demanded a nationwide moratorium on utility shutoffs with a letter to congressional leadership demanding the freeze be part of the next coronavirus relief package to ensure Americans have access to services that are "essential to survive during this health crisis."
Trump bizarrely claims the United States is a ‘developing nation’ in confused anti-China rant
During his latest White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump faced questions on his decision to defund the World Health Organization.
Trump replied with a confused rant about China, claiming that they get preferential treatment from both the WHO and the World Trade Organization because they're a "developing country" — and "We're a developing nation too, in my book."
Trump complains that the U.S. gets treated unfairly by international organization like WHO.
"We're a developing nation too in my book," he says in the White House Rose Garden. "We're developing too."
Trump claims not to know anything about his name on stimulus checks — but that people will be ‘very happy’
At Wednesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the decision to put his name on every paper stimulus check released to taxpayers under the stimulus bill.
He pleaded ignorance, claiming not to know anything about the decision — saying "I don't know too much about it, but I understand my name is there." A claim decisively at odds with previous reports Trump had told his advisers back in March that he wanted his name on the checks.