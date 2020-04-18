US halts sale of bleach product touted as ‘miracle’ virus cure by the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing
The US Justice Department on Friday moved to halt sales of a chemical agent marketed by a self-described church group in Florida as a “miracle” coronavirus cure.
The department filed a complaint early in the day against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, and several of its key members, for their promotion of “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS).
A federal judge in Florida quickly granted a temporary injunction halting its sale and distribution.
The church had claimed MMS would help “cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent coronavirus, which includes COVID-19, as well as other diseases including Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
“MMS is a chemical product which, when combined with the included activator, creates a powerful bleach product,” the department said.
The US Food and Drug Administration had warned years ago that the product could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.
Authorities issued a final warning to Genesis on April 8, but so far, the group has refused to stop selling MMS, primarily through its websites.
In a statement, Genesis said: “They are attacking a Church Sacrament. This is something that is ‘sacred’ or ‘holy’ to us as a Church.”
“The Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.
“We will not stand for this.”
The United States has set up specialized units tasked with combating fraud linked to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 35,000 lives nationwide.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s reopen America plan bashed by health experts: ‘They stripped out a whole lot of detail’
Health experts queried about Donald Trump's plan to "reopen America" while the coronavirus pandemic is still sweeping the country were critical of the proposals saying they are vague and lacking in details -- making it potentially dangerous for workers to return to their jobs.
According to a report from Politico, "President Donald Trump wants to get as many Americans back into the workplace as quickly as possible, but every metric he laid out this week for reopening the country has major flaws," adding, "Diagnostic testing has improved, but still lags behind what most public health experts say will be needed to keep the virus at bay. Antibody testing is just beginning — and the FDA chief has warned it’s not yet very accurate. Only a few states are recruiting and training the army of public health workers who will be needed to track, trace and isolate anyone exposed to the coronavirus."
COVID-19
The Rolling Stones join star-studded lineup for Covid-19 concert
The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday.
The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.
"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast - from our homes in isolation," the group said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO).
Breaking Banner
Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.
"In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders 'petty, would-be dictators' who had committed 'rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties' as part of their response to the coronavirus," reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.