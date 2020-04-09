US man arrested for beating mom after she hid toilet paper
A California man was arrested this week after allegedly punching his mother — who had apparently hidden the family’s stash of toilet paper because of his excessive use of the hot commodity.
Police were called to the family’s home in Saugus, north of Los Angeles, at 3:00 am Monday following a dispute over the whereabouts of the hygiene product, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told a local news service.
The argument between Adrian Yan and his mother escalated and he allegedly ended up punching her, Miller said. He was detained on suspicion of battery, she added.
The mother told deputies that she hid the toilet paper from her 26-year-old son because he used too much of it at a time when the product is in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller said the lockdown imposed across much of the country because of the virus has led to an increase in incidents of family violence.
“It was to be expected, it’s happening everywhere,” she said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Amish community pitches in to create medical supplies for Ohio hospitals
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that an Amish community in Ohio is mobilizing to create medical supplies for local hospitals.
"For centuries, the Amish community has been famously isolated from the hustle of the outside world," wrote Elizabeth Williamson. "Homes still lack telephones or computers. Travel is by horse and buggy. Home-sewn clothing remains the norm. And even now, as the coronavirus rages in the country at large, there is resistance from people sustained by communal life to the dictates of social distancing that have brought the economy to a halt — in Amish country as everywhere else. But as the virus creeps ever closer, the Amish community is joining the fight."
Breaking Banner
FDA warns Alex Jones to stop telling his viewers to drink silver to fight coronavirus
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Food and Drug Administration is warning conspiracy theorist broadcaster Alex Jones to stop marketing supplements containing colloidal silver to his listeners as useful against COVID-19.
"The FDA has determined that your www.infowarsstore.com website offers 'Superblue Silver Immune Gargle,' 'SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste,' 'SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel' and 'Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste' for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people," said the agency in a letter. "Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act."
Breaking Banner
‘We’re still flying blind’: MSNBC host aghast that US has tested less than 1 percent of Americans
Horrifying statistics were confirmed Thursday, that the United States has over 450,000 cases of coronavirus and still under 1 percent of the population has been tested.
The information came after President Donald Trump said the previous day that he was expecting to reopen the country within a few weeks. At the same time, it was revealed that Trump is pulling back the funding for the test sites. There are roughly 30,000 new cases of coronavirus daily and over 3 percent of those have been fatal.
"The so-called Community-Based Testing Sites program was intended to jumpstart initial testing capabilities to critical areas across the US, according to the agency," CNN reported. "But given FDA approval for individuals to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and trained health care providers will be reduced, a FEMA spokesperson said in a statement."