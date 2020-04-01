US Navy evacuating virus-struck aircraft carrier Roosevelt
The US Navy is evacuating thousands of sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam after its captain warned a coronavirus outbreak was threatening the lives of the crew.
With dozens of COVID-19 cases discovered, a senior official said the navy was rapidly arranging hotel rooms on the Pacific island for many of the 4,000-plus crew, while organizing a skeleton team of uninfected sailors to keep the ship operational.
Pentagon officials admitted the Roosevelt’s plight was a challenge for military readiness, noting that defense forces worldwide are equally confronted by the pandemic.
“The plan at this time is to remove as many people off the Teddy Roosevelt as we can, understanding that we have to leave a certain amount of folks on-board to perform normal watch-standing duties that keep the ship running,” Rear Admiral John Menoni, commander for the Marianas region, told reporters in Guam on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the captain told the Pentagon that the new coronavirus was spreading uncontrollably through his ship and called for immediate help to quarantine its crew.
“The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to superiors.
“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” he pleaded.
“Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” Crozier said. “This is a necessary risk.”
– Hotels in Guam –
Menoni said a plan was being developed to get as many sailors off the ship as possible, and they were awaiting the arrival of 40 US Marines health specialists to help in testing.
He said only sailors deemed healthy would be housed outside the Guam naval base, a strategically important Pentagon port in the middle of the western Pacific Ocean.
“No one is allowed off the base unless they have tested negative for COVID-19,” Menoni said.
Crozier did not give the number of infections aboard the ship, and the Navy is not offering figures for security reasons.
But one official said it was fewer than the 100 reported by US media.
More than 1,400 Defense Department employees, contractors and dependents have been infected by the novel coronavirus, including 771 military personnel, the Pentagon said.
– Balancing health and security –
The Roosevelt’s docking in Guam on March 28 left both of the Pentagon’s western Pacific aircraft carriers in port, with the USS Ronald Reagan berthed in Japan, also reportedly suffering an unknown number of coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly admitted it was a challenge for US forces’ defense readiness.
“This is a unique circumstance and we’re working through it, and trying to maintain that proper balance, to ensure our friends and allies, and most importantly our foes and adversaries out there, understand that we are not standing down,” he told CNN.
“We have the responsibility to protect the seas and to protect our friends and allies around the world. We have to adjust the best way we can to do that.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he did not see anyone testing US military readiness amid the pandemic.
“Not at this time,” he said on Tuesday.
“What we find, tend to find right now, it’s that a lot of countries have turned inward and are focusing inward,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
NY police to enforce social distancing among young
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told police officers to get "more aggressive" in enforcing social distancing Wednesday as he closed the Big Apple's playgrounds and basketball courts.
Cuomo said he was shutting the facilities because youngsters were failing to comply with guidelines aimed to contain the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
"You still see too many situations with too much density by young people. Compliance is still not where it should be," he said.
"Use the open space in a park, walk around, get some sun. Great. No density, no basketball games."
COVID-19
Should we wear masks or not? An expert sorts through the confusion
As a professor at Boston University’s School of Medicine and a geriatrician at Boston Medical Center caring for the most vulnerable in this pandemic, I’ve been asked a lot of questions about COVID-19.
It turns out there is good science out there that helps us know what masks we need to wear and when to wear them. That being said, some of the following advice could change as scientists learn more about why some people get a bad or even lethal case of this virus while many more get through it OK. One of the areas of greatest confusion seems to be about masks.
COVID-19
France reports new daily record of 509 coronavirus deaths, surpasses 4,000 deaths in total
France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032.
There are now 24,639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6,017 of them in intensive care, the country's Health Agency Director Jérôme Salomon told reporters in his daily update.
On Tuesday, France's death toll had risen by 499.
The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.