Quantcast
Connect with us

US Navy to relieve commander of Roosevelt aircraft carrier who reported coronavirus outbreak: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States Navy is planning to relive the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt after a letter leaked documenting the public health crisis aboard the ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors,” Capt. Brett Crozier wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Navy is expected to relieve the commander of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier after a letter was leaked,” Reuters reported Thursday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump Org asks Deutsche Bank to delay loan payments as coronavirus shutters their properties

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Trump Organization is in talks with a major creditor to delay loan payments, as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered their properties and their profits have imploded.

"With some of its golf courses and hotels closed amid the economic lockdown, the Trump Organization has been exploring whether it can delay payments on some of its loans and other financial obligations, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The New York Times," wrote David Enrich, Ben Protess, and Eric Lipton. "Representatives of Mr. Trump’s company have recently spoken with Deutsche Bank, the president’s largest creditor, about the possibility of postponing payments on at least some of its loans from the bank."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans stand in solidarity with arrested Florida pastor who ignored coronavirus warnings

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The Hillsborough Republican Party is standing beside Tampa, Florida Rodney Howard-Browne after he was arrested for violating the city's "stay at home" order, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The pastor claimed that he had the cure for coronavirus because he was able to cure the Zika virus a few years ago. It led people to pack into The River of Tampa Bay church one Sunday morning, something the Center for Disease Control explicitly cautions against.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump congratulates businesses for helping fight coronavirus — but his own company has been absent

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

As America’s coronavirus crisis has mushroomed, President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the efforts of businesses to meet a desperate nation’s needs. “It’s been really amazing to see these big, strong, powerful — in some cases, very small companies, family-owned companies — step up and make a lot of great product for what we’re going through and what we will continue to be going through for a while,” Trump declared on March 24.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image