US Navy to relieve commander of Roosevelt aircraft carrier who reported coronavirus outbreak: report

The United States Navy is planning to relive the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt after a letter leaked documenting the public health crisis aboard the ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors,” Capt. Brett Crozier wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Navy is expected to relieve the commander of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier after a letter was leaked,” Reuters reported Thursday.