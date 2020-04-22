US records highest one-day coronavirus death toll to date as Trump pushes to re-open nation
2804 people in America died from coronavirus over the past day. It is the largest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths recorded to date, and a dramatic increase over the previous day’s death toll of 1939.
In total, there have now been 45,318 coronavirus deaths in the U.S., and a total of 818,744 cases. With the average number of new cases currently between 25,000 and 30,000, America will likely hit one million coronavirus cases in the next week.
Tuesday’s 2804 deaths moves the trajectory of the new deaths curve back up – not down.
All this comes as President Donald Trump pushes to re-open the country, aided and abetted by Republican governors like Georgia’s Brian Kemp.
Kemp has directed businesses like gyms and fitness centers, massage parlors, theaters, restaurants, nail and hair salons, and body art studios they can open in the next few days. Local towns and cities are banned from countermanding his direction.
Florida’s GOP governor Ron DeSantis has re-opened his beaches, just weeks after they were filled with Spring Break partiers.
Worldwide, the US has the most coronavirus cases and deaths.
Here’s a screenshot of the top 10 nations, sorted by total number of deaths.
Data compiled by WorldoMeter. The Covid Tracking Project has similar data, and says Tuesday saw 2674 deaths, which was “its highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period.”
