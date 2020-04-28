US says would recognize Israel annexation
The United States said Monday it was ready to recognize Israel’s annexation of much of the West Bank but asked the new unity government also to negotiate with the Palestinians.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has reached a power-sharing deal to remain in office after three inconclusive elections, has vowed to press ahead with annexations that the Palestinians say will shut the door to a two-state solution.
A Middle East “vision” unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump gave a green light to annexations, but Netanyahu’s coalition deal with centrist Benny Gantz said the cabinet would consult Washington before moving forward.
“As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel,” a State Department spokesperson said.
The step would be “in the context of the Government of Israel agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump’s Vision,” she said.
Trump, whose evangelical Christian base is staunchly pro-Israel, has granted a wish-list to Netanyahu over the past three years.
His Middle East plan would let Israel annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank — which the rest of the world considers illegal — and exert sovereignty all the way to Jordan.
The Palestinians would be granted a sovereign but demilitarized state along with promises of major investment.
The Palestinian state’s capital would be on the outskirts of Jerusalem, the contested holy city which would remain fully under Israeli sovereignty.
“This is an unprecedented and highly beneficial opportunity for the Palestinians,” the State Department spokesperson said.
The comments expand on remarks to reporters Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said annexation was ultimately “an Israeli decision.”
The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration, considering it biased, and the European Union has also criticized Trump’s plan as failing to achieve a two-state solution.
The Arab League plans to hold a virtual meeting this week to discuss the annexation plan, which under the Israeli coalition deal could happen as soon as July.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: governments knew a pandemic was a threat – here’s why they weren’t better prepared
Most people think or at least hope their government is doing a good job in the face of COVID-19, according to the polls. But there can be no doubt that governments around the world were ill-prepared for this pandemic.
Country after country has been locking their citizens in their homes to slow the spread of the virus for fear that their health systems get overwhelmed, as has happened in Italy. The lack of ventilators and protective equipment are a particular problem, despite the fact that scientists have called for years for governments to stockpile these life-saving machines and protective equipment.
Breaking Banner
Former GOP senator buries his party for ‘total capitulation to Trump’ in scathing interview
Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) this week told the Washington Post that he has been shocked at seeing so many of his one-time colleagues completely sell out their former principles to curry favor with President Donald Trump.
COVID-19
How Shinzo Abe has fumbled Japan’s coronavirus response
As countries around the world debate when and how to ease pandemic restrictions, coronavirus infections continue their steady rise in Japan.
On April 16, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced to declare a national state of emergency until at least May 6, covering all 47 prefectures. This extended an initial state of emergency declaration on April 7 for seven prefectures, including the cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka.
Two medical groups have also warned that a “collapse in emergency medicine” has already happened as hospitals are being forced to turn away patients, presaging a possible collapse of the overall health care system.