‘Useless propaganda’: Chuck Todd faces backlash after he admits giving Mike Pence ‘a lot of leeway’ to lie

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday accused Vice President Mike Pence of failing to answer his questions about the Trump administration’s reaction to the novel coronavirus.

In an interview on Meet the Press, Todd asked the vice president why President Donald Trump had contradicted his own CDC guidelines by tweeting a call to “liberate” certain states from stay-at-home policies.

But the vice president declined to give a straight answer as he had throughout the 20 minute interview.

“But what’s he tweeting?” Todd wondered. “I’ve given you a lot of leeway here. I’ve not been wanting to interrupt you. Well, that’s not true, I always want to jump in on some things. I’ve given you a lot of leeway.”

“Why is the president trying to undermine the guidance you’ve been laying out?” the NBC host continued. “He laid out this guidance on Thursday and undermined it on Friday.”

“Chuck, I don’t except your premise,” Pence replied. “And I don’t think most Americans do either.”

The interview earned Todd scorn on Twitter, where many argued that trying to get answers out of Pence is a waste of time.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

#ChuckTodd having #MikePence on is like using a pencil with no lead. USELESS! — Robert Aursby (@SkinsFan35) April 19, 2020

Predictably, @chucktodd is letting @vp lie, unchecked, refuse to answer questions and not holding him accountable on facts established in the opener. Soooo many @NBC/@MSNBC personalities could do this better. @MeetThePress — Woke Up EXACTLY Like This (@FTWTMPS) April 19, 2020

#chucktodd is doing a miserable job of interviewing #pence. No accountability. — Christine Sharp (@christinesharp) April 19, 2020

You know I’d consider watching @MeetThePress this morning because @chucktodd is supposed to talk with @VP Mike Pence. But nah, Chuck will just cowtow to him and allow him to spew the WH propaganda. He won’t stop him when he starts lying like his Moronic boss. FACTS CHUCK — 2019 still VOTE BLUE!! (@MichaelBourdea5) April 19, 2020

Stop the farce interview w @VP @chucktodd Make vp defend this admins lack of caring. — Joyce Black (@joyce_black) April 19, 2020

Tim Russert would NEVER allow Pence to spew his Trumpaganda like Chuck Todd is allowing right now — Cheryl Ackerman (@ScarvesbyCheryl) April 19, 2020

Holy hell @chucktodd stop letting #pence filibuster his horseshit. Why do I ever turn on @MeetThePress ? — Chad Vanek (@chad_vanek) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd sucks at his job , Pence pissed all over him this morning. — Vik (@vjvnam) April 19, 2020

Come on @chucktodd ! You’re a door mat! Trump has no mandate of the people! He lost the election and calls for revolt. Pence shat on you! You barely have a grasp of facts. — Jerry Aulik (@goombar3) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd is a horrible interviewer — Rob De Luca (@rjd1267) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd should have cut him off. Be tougher on these guys or don’t give them free time to spread more lies.#CoronavirusLiar — Louise Krueger (@krueg_) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd’s ability to stop Trump from spreading false information is as useful as a paper umbrella in a shit storm. No bueno Chuck. You let them lie too much. — RedResistance 🇺🇸💯 (@aandbz) April 19, 2020

the ghost of Tim Russert should come back and smack the ever loving shit out of @chucktodd hes not even a pimple on tims butt

wheres your balls chuck hold these folks feet to the fire

we deserve better — Kanyes buthole (@kanyesbuthole) April 19, 2020

Hey @chucktodd how come you haven’t made @VP answer any question? You just let him ramble and spread his BS the whole time. #meetthepress @MeetThePress — Trish (@theschmidts78) April 19, 2020

Seriously @chucktodd? What the hell was that? You need to get a set of cojones. — notwhatisignedupfor (@notwhatisigned1) April 19, 2020

Pence blatantly lying thru his teeth and purposely rambling on and on so as to not be asked another question – Chuck Todd he is using you and USA needs yo to stand up to such lies – you dont THANK a guest when he lies to the viewers ! — Go Bonas ! (@scorpio6262) April 19, 2020

Listening to @chucktodd give unfettered time to @VP on @MeetThePress is like sitting through a second grade violin concert. Yammmmmmmering obsequiousness like liquified white bread. Then a gentle landing from the always disappointing Todd. — jubilee (@midwestjulie) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd did the worst interview ever with VP. No balls. — Kerouacky (@madiliz) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd needs to grow a pair. He has allowed pence on, Meet the Press, to speak but not answer one question. Judy Woodruff on PBS, Friday, at least tried very hard to make pence answer the questions. Shame on Todd — Ktrav002 (@ktrav002) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd interviewed VP Pence today. Dear Chuck. You were unable to get this idiot to answer a single question! So sorry you are no Tim Russet!! — Owner (@EyaknhojOwner) April 19, 2020

Pence steamrolled @chucktodd. Filibustered him good, over & over. Chuck, you feebly tried to break in, but grow a pair. Yell to cut him off, fercrissake. — Rusty Weise (@RustyWeise) April 19, 2020

Dear @MeetThePress: The next time you have Mike Pence on (Or, really, anyone from the regime), there’s no point in having @chucktodd there. Just give the guest 15 minutes for an uninterrupted soliloquy. You’ll get the same result. — George Colombo (@GeorgeColombo) April 19, 2020

My god @chucktodd is the worst interviewer in the history of the world. It’s absolutely inarguable. #MeetThePress — Matt Vogt (@MatthewWVogt) April 19, 2020

JFC, CHUCK TODD, YOU ARE ALLOWED TO INTERRUPT PENCE WHEN HE’S MONOLOGUING TO AVOID ANSWEING YOUR QUESTIONS!!! IT’S YOUR SHOW!!! — Jamie 😷’Grady ⚡ (@JamieOGrady) April 19, 2020

Well, that was an extremely bullshit filled interview @chucktodd had with the VP. Sorry Chuck, he owned you. — RTracey (@rtracey1) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd is letting Pence completely control this interview and not getting any real questions in. His interview skills are terrible & this interview is pathetic. #MeetThePress — Kristen Stay Inside Save Lives Parisi (@Kris10Parisi) April 19, 2020

Fucking Chuck Todd ! Goddamn it. He just lets Pence drone on and on. — Michelle (@ihazquestionz) April 19, 2020

.@chucktodd needs to learn how to rein in the lies of Pence instead of just letting him go on and on with lie after lie. @MeetThePress — GencoPuraUSA (@UsaGenco) April 19, 2020

Watching Meet the Press. Pence is on. Chuck Todd doesn’t know how to conduct an interview that shuts down the lying and surface the truth — Eliot Howard (@eliothoward2) April 19, 2020

Hey @chucktodd, why are so bad and your job? Grow a spine and stop allowing @mikepence to steamroll you with propaganda, lies, and ridiculous fealty for @realDonaldTrump.#MeetThePress — 39 WEST PRESS (@39WestPress) April 19, 2020

OMG @chucktodd – you can interrupt someone, even the VP, when they’re spewing endless, useless propaganda! Do your job! — ggindaltx (@ggindaltx) April 19, 2020

Chuck Todd needs to go! STFU Pence. Another rally speech and Todd does nothing! — Theresa (@trekan913) April 19, 2020

Normally, I find @chucktodd‘s propensity for talking over guests infuriating. But his allowing Vice President for Business Pence to bloviate today on @MeetThePress was disgusting. — Milton Kent (@SportsAtLarge) April 19, 2020

We’ll isn’t that special Chuck Todd gives the Vice President a lot of leeway. — Becky Atchison (@coffeebeaniest) April 19, 2020

“I’ve given you a lot of leeway here…”

What were you waiting for…?!?! @chucktodd #MeetThePress — jason (shark) (@jasonlk24) April 19, 2020

FFS @NBCNews what more do you need to move on from @chucktodd “hosting” @MeetThePress ??? He just let Mike Pence gaslight America with 20 minutes of bullshit. Why not just put Brian Williams in the seat if you want lying liars to lie and call it news. — CM (@LosTrains) April 19, 2020