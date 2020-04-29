Quantcast
Connect with us

Video shows new details of controversial police shooting at Chicago subway station

Published

1 min ago

on

CHICAGO — New video from a police-involved shooting that wounded a man at a Red Line subway station earlier this year was released on Tuesday.The independent agency that investigates Chicago police on Tuesday released more than a dozen video and audio clips from a controversial shooting by an officer that wounded a man who had been struggling with her and her partner at a Red Line subway station earlier this year.While cell phone video was released shortly after the shooting at the Grand Avenue station — with Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling it “extremely disturbing — the new footage provides clos…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Video shows new details of controversial police shooting at Chicago subway station

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

CHICAGO — New video from a police-involved shooting that wounded a man at a Red Line subway station earlier this year was released on Tuesday.The independent agency that investigates Chicago police on Tuesday released more than a dozen video and audio clips from a controversial shooting by an officer that wounded a man who had been struggling with her and her partner at a Red Line subway station earlier this year.While cell phone video was released shortly after the shooting at the Grand Avenue station — with Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling it “extremely disturbing — the new footage provides clos... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Privacy is disappearing in America faster than we realize — and the coronavirus isn’t helping

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Sure, you lock your home, and you probably don't share your deepest secrets with random strangers. And if someone knocked on your door and asked to know when you last got your period, you'd tell them to get lost.

Yet, as a smartphone user, you're likely sharing highly personal information with total strangers every minute — strangers whose main focus is to convert every element of your personality into money. Click here. Vote for this candidate. Open this app again. Watch this ad. Buy this product.

We've been giving out our private information in order to use convenient, fun and largely free apps, and we're only now understanding the true costs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio’s final humiliation: His seven-year campaign against key Obama policy was just terminated by the Supreme Court

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

"Q: Did Marco Kill Obamacare?" asked a 2015 tweet from the presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., before presumptively answering the question: "A: You bet he did."

OK, so who wants to tell him?

Rubio, like his fellow failed presidential aspirant Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, staked his campaign on bringing down Barack Obama's signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Rubio began his specific effort to sabotage the law in 2013, a few short years after entering the Senate and before setting out to win the White House. Seven years later, the Supreme Court made clear what was otherwise evident then: Rubio and his fellow Republicans didn't kill Obamacare, they only made it a bigger mess.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image