Quantcast
Connect with us

Virus-hit cruise ship arrives in Florida — and another on way

Published

1 min ago

on

A virus-hit cruise ship with dozens of ill passengers and crew docked in Florida on Thursday after being barred from several South American countries, concluding a harrowing time at sea for those stranded aboard.

The Zaandam, operated by Holland America Line, tied up at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, and its sister ship the Rotterdam was not far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their arrival comes after days of protracted negotiations about whether they should be allowed to enter Florida, and how they could safely dock and disembark — as concerns mounted for the passengers.

Four people have died on the Zaandam, for reasons not yet disclosed.

“We are so happy to be able to get our guests home and assist those few who need additional medical services,” said Holland America president Orlando Ashford.

“These travelers could have been any one of us or our families, unexpectedly caught in the middle of this unprecedented closure of global borders that happened in a matter of days and without warning.”

All told, 107 passengers and 143 crew reported flu-like symptoms during the voyage, but many have since recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 14 people — 13 passengers and one crew member — are to be taken to a hospital in Florida, officials said.

“We have one hospital that is able to take some of the critically ill. They have the capacity to do that,” said Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Long voyage

A total of 1,250 passengers and 1,186 crew members were stranded at sea on the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, which came to its sister ship’s aid last week, loaded with supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis initially said he did not want the ships to dock, for fear the ill passengers would tax the state’s already strained health care system.

With more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and at least 128 deaths, the Sunshine State — home to many retirees — has the fifth-most cases in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

But late Wednesday, DeSantis changed his tune, telling Fox News that he had not realized there were US citizens involved.

“We actually have Floridians” aboard the Zaandam, he said.

President Donald Trump had said the ships needed to be evacuated, saying: “We have to help the people. They’re in big trouble.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said Holland America, which is owned by Carnival, had agreed to a “strict set of protocols” governing how the passengers would disembark.

“It’s all going to be done in ways that are not going to expose the people of Florida to any of the illnesses that may be on there,” DeSantis told Fox News on Thursday.

Most of the passengers are expected to be deemed “fit for travel” after health checks, and will return home through a combination of charter flights and private cars.

They will be “transported in coaches that will be sanitized, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks,” Holland America said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several dozen more with mild symptoms will remain aboard in isolation until they recover.

Trump said he was working with British and Canadian authorities to repatriate their nationals who are on the cruise liners.

‘Good to be back’

The desperate situation aboard the Zaandam attracted worldwide publicity, but several ships are seeking permission to dock at Port Everglades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Cruises announced that its Coral Princess had requested clearance, and would arrive in Florida on or about Saturday — with 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

The Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires on March 7, was originally meant to finish the trip in Chile on March 21 but changed course due to the virus outbreak.

After negotiations while the ships waited in waters off Panama, it and the Rotterdam were allowed to transit the Panama Canal in order to head to Florida.

Rick De Pinho, a 53-year-old attorney, and his wife were among those passengers transferred to the Rotterdam because they were healthy.

“Good to be back,” a jubilant De Pinho told AFP after their ship docked in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Officials in two states issue cease-and-desist letters after Hobby Lobby defies coronavirus lockdowns

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that officials in two states have sent cease-and-desist orders to Hobby Lobby, the Oklahoma-based crafts store, accusing them of defying stay at home orders imposed to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"W. Eric Kuhn, the senior assistant state attorney general of Colorado, where there are 10 stores, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company after it had reopened its stores in the state this week," wrote Neil Vigdor. "The letter said the company’s actions violated a March 25 executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis directing Coloradans to stay at home and requiring all businesses to close that were not designated by state health officials as critical."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is not the time for politics’: Trump whines about congressional investigations into his coronavirus failures

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained about congressional investigations during his Thursday Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"I want to remind everyone here in our nation's capital -- especially in Congress -- that this is not the time for politics," Trump claimed.

"Endless partisan investigations -- here we go again -- have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years," he continued.

Trump argued that Congress should not investigate the multiple failures of Trump's response to the pandemic that have been the focus of shocking reporting in recent months.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP governor should be polygraphed on his claim he didn’t know asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19: Ex-prosecutor

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) should submit to a polygraph for his claim that he didn't know until now that the novel coronavirus could be spread by people with no symptoms of the disease.

Put the governor “on the box” (polygraph), ask him if he REALLY believed that asymptomatic people could not spread the virus & watch his off-the-charts DI results (deception indicated). He’s lying in a feeble attempt to explain away his reckless endangerment of GA citizens. https://t.co/Hs581lMbyn

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image