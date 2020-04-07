Vivid ‘pandemic dreams’ and nightmares keep nation awake during coronavirus outbreak
Something called “pandemic dreams” is being blamed for keeping stressed out Americans up at night during the coronavirus outbreak.These dreams are described as vivid, weird and occasionally horrifying on Twitter, where examples are being shared via #pandemicdreams.Many involve fear of death, threats against loved ones and the anxiety associated with venturing out into an unfamiliar world of empty streets, closed stores and potentially infected people.“In my dream, I called an Uber, but a hearse showed up instead. Not liking these #pandemicdreams,” Sarah Schachner posted March 23 on Twitter.“La…
Cancel chemo or risk compromised immune system? Cancer patients and oncologists confront coronavirus challenges
Early last month, Dallas resident Susan Carson had a biopsy conducted on her lip. Her fears were confirmed — the spot was squamous cell carcinoma, a fast-growing form of skin cancer.
At the time, her doctor told her they should remove the cancerous spot as soon as possible. The cancer is most often not deadly, but it’s known for spreading aggressively.
A few days later, however, her doctor’s office still hadn’t scheduled the appointment. She called back again last week, and the office said it wouldn’t reschedule her surgery because of concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.
Deprived of customers, UK farmers throw away milk
Deprived of customers such as supermarkets, restaurants and schools due to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown, British farmers are throwing away thousands of liters of milk.
Coffee shops and office blocks, also shut because of COVID-19, are no longer receiving their early morning deliveries, although there has been a hike in the amount of milk being dropped off at people's homes in time for breakfast, according to the publication FarmingUK.
Dairy farmer Robert Mallett, based in Wiltshire, western England, recently tweeted about dumping "17,000 liters down the drain", while Winterdale Cheesemakers, based in the southeast of the country, showed a video of discarded milk flowing rapidly from a pipe.
Devastating column outlines why Trump’s coronavirus response was ‘doomed to fail’
President Donald Trump appointed a new chief of personnel for the White House that had no experience in the White House or personnel. It infuriated the head of the Office of Personnel Management so much she quit.
Johnny McEntee, the new director of the Office of Presidential Personnel reports directly to the president. But according to the Washington Post, the youngster's inexperience is now causing problems for a White House desperate for experience.