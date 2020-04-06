Quantcast
Connect with us

Walmart vows to do ‘deep cleaning’ after two employees die of coronavirus at one store

Published

1 min ago

on

Walmart stores promised to step up its cleaning efforts after two employees at one store died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Walmart confirmed that two employees, ages 48 and 51, had passed away. Both employees worked in the Evergreen Park store and had medical complications.

The “48-year-old man had diabetes while the 51-year-old man was morbidly obese,” the Tribune reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart said that the employees had not been in the store for at least a week before they died.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store and we are mourning along with their families,” Walmart spokesperson Payton McCormick said in a statement. “While neither associate had been at the store in more than a week, we took action to reinforce our cleaning and sanitizing measures, which include a thorough deep cleaning of a key area of the store.”

McCormick noted that Walmart had hired an outside company to clean the Evergreen Park store. The store will also do temperature checks of employees.

Walmart has also placed limits on the number of customers who can be in the store at a given time.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Walmart vows to do ‘deep cleaning’ after two employees die of coronavirus at one store

Published

1 min ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Walmart stores promised to step up its cleaning efforts after two employees at one store died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Walmart confirmed that two employees, ages 48 and 51, had passed away. Both employees worked in the Evergreen Park store and had medical complications.

The "48-year-old man had diabetes while the 51-year-old man was morbidly obese," the Tribune reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Georgia Republican whines about media bias after CNN’s Sciutto busts his state’s governor for COVID-19 ignorance

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Sciutto on Monday grilled Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's stunning ignorance about the coronavirus -- and Duncan responded by whining about the media being unfair.

Kemp last week said that he had just recently learned that it was possible to get infected by COVID-19 from people who had been infected with it but who showed no symptoms of the disease as they unwittingly spread it around to others.

Kemp's admission was shocking because medical professionals for weeks had been warning that asymptomatic people could spread the disease, and Sciutto asked Duncan why it had taken Kemp so long to realize the danger.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The inspector general Trump fired tells whistleblowers to continue ‘to bravely speak up’ despite backlash

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Former inspector general Michael Atkinson, who President Donald Trump announced was fired for his role in the Ukraine issue, spoke out about the issue in a lengthy statement released Sunday, the New York Times reported.

“The American people deserve an honest and effective government,” he wrote. “They are counting on you to use authorized channels to bravely speak up — there is no disgrace for doing so.”

“Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices," he implored.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image