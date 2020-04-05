Washington state nonprofit files lawsuit saying Fox News misled viewers about coronavirus
SEATTLE — A little-known Washington nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Fox News in King County Superior Court, claiming the news station, its parent companies and owners violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act and acted in bad faith by disseminating false information about the novel coronavirus through its television news broadcasts and minimized the danger posed by the virus as COVID-19 began to explode into a pandemic.The suit, filed on behalf of the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE), alleges Fox News engaged in unfair or deceptive acts by representin…
Queen Elizabeth II to praise virus response in rare address
ueen Elizabeth II will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday.
In extracts released Saturday of what royal officials said was a "deeply personal" speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will respond, despite the difficulties.
The broadcast, scheduled to air at 1900 GMT on Sunday, is only the fourth time in her 68-year reign that she has made a special televised address outside her annual Christmas Day message.
It comes as daily deaths in Britain hit a record high of 708, including a five-year-old child on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 4,313 -- and as the country prepared for a third week of lockdown.
US small businesses seek $5.4 billion in virus relief loans
Small and medium-size US businesses have applied for more than $5.4 billion in government-backed loans as a key pillar of the country's coronavirus relief plan took effect, the Trump administration said.
Jovita Carranza, who heads the federal Small Business Administration, said late Friday on Twitter that 17,503 companies -- those with 500 or fewer employees -- had filed applications through local banks for loans totaling more than $5.4 billion.
Friday was the first day the companies were able to apply for the money, intended in large part to help them pay employees' salaries.
Coronavirus pandemic ‘amplifying’ poverty in UK
The coronavirus pandemic is increasing poverty in Britain, where levels are already high after a decade of austerity triggered by the global financial crisis, according to experts.
Official data shows that more than 14 million people in the UK are classed as living in poverty, or nearly one-quarter of the population.
Some 4.2 million children are poor, or around 30 percent of the total, government figures show.
The situation is worsening with Britons losing jobs en masse as the UK experiences lockdown.
"The risk of poverty is particularly high for workers in sectors like hospitality and retail where people are more likely to be on low wages and in insecure work," said Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an organisation for social change.