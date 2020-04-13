WATCH: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden – ‘We need you in the White House’
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. The two are holding a discussion live, below.
We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020
Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May — and could deliver a ruling before the 2020 election
The US Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May over whether President Donald Trump can continue to shield his tax returns from Congress and New York prosecutors.
The nation's highest court had been scheduled to hear arguments in the cases on March 31 but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The court said it would hear the consolidated cases by telephone conference in May, a move which could allow it to deliver a ruling before the November presidential election.
"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court said in a statement.
Cuomo rules out replacing Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate
NEW YORK — No, nope, absolutely not.Gov. Andrew Cuomo emphatically ruled out speculation that he could replace Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket — or join the ticket as a vice presidential candidate.“That is on one hand flattering,” Cuomo said. “On the other hand, it is irrelevant.”He brushed off rumors that some Democratic insiders believe he could be a stronger candidate than Biden to oust President Donald Trump in November.“I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president,” he said. “I am staying here.”Cuomo has received rave reviews for his handling of the co... (more…)