WATCH: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden – ‘We need you in the White House’

Published

4 mins ago

on

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. The two are holding a discussion live, below.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.


2020 Election

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

