WATCH: British doctor aghast at Trump’s ‘crazy’ COVID-19 remedies as America ‘heads toward catastrophe’
President Donald Trump’s musings about treating COVID-19 by injecting people with disinfectants are now making headlines overseas.
Appearing on the television show “Good Morning Britain,” Dr. Hilary Jones found himself utterly aghast by Trump’s scientific illiteracy.
“I’ve heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest,” he said. “To inject a disinfectant into the human body is not only toxic and highly poisonous, but would do no good whatsoever. It would cause inflammation of human tissues and not touch the virus… he’s completely and utterly crazy to suggest this.”
Jones similarly frowned upon Trump’s proposal to treat COVID-19 patients using ultraviolet rays.
“How could you get sunlight into the human body?” Jones wondered.
The doctor said that it was easy to laugh at Trump’s supposed medical advice, but he said that there is a very serious human tragedy that’s occurring because of his leadership.
“This is really worrying, because in the states, they are heading for a catastrophe,” he said. “We know that among the highest risks for COVID-19 are obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, and their population is rife with those conditions.”
Watch the video below.
TRUMP’S DISINFECTANT IDEA: “I’ve heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest… [It is] not only toxic & highly poisonous but would do no good whatsoever. It would cause inflammation of human tissues, & not touch the virus” pic.twitter.com/reXsZtLzsh
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 24, 2020
