WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci stomps all over Fox & Friends after they challenge him by quoting Dr. Oz
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slapped down the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Friday after they challenged his medical opinions by quoting Dr. Oz.
During an interview on the Fox News morning show, co-host Steve Doocy asked Fauci why more doctors in other countries were prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus than doctors in the United States.
Doocy then played a clip of Dr. Mehmet Oz hyping hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, as he claimed that it had produced a “statistically significant improvement in recovery from fever, from cough, and in pneumonia as well.”
Fauci, however, was not buying it.
“That was not a very robust study,” he replied. “It is still possible that there is a beneficial effect, but the study just quoted… that’s not overwhelmingly strong.”
Fauci then flattened Doocy for quoting a survey of doctors in which a little over a third of them “feel” hydroxychloroquine is beneficial in treating the disease.
“We don’t operate on how you feel!” he said. “We operate on what evidence is and data is!”
Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Dr. Oz's advocacy for HCQ as a covid treatment: "That was not a very robust study." Fauci also says some may "feel" HCQ is an effective treatment, and "there is a suggestion" it could be, but we can't "make that majestic leap" to assume it's a cure. pic.twitter.com/A623tHuPYC
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 3, 2020
Massive coronavirus bailout will inevitably result in scandal – and Trump’s hatred of oversight will aggravate it
There’s going to be scandal involved in this bailout. It is unquestionable. There is going to be fraud– that is going to be committed in this bailout. There are going to be individuals who are unjustly rewarded, and others who should have been saved and rescued, who will be left on the side to rot.—Neil Barofsky
Announcer: How do you prevent two trillion dollars from being contaminated by corruption? You ask a man who can’t be corrupted – a straight arrow who has already stood up to some of the most powerful people on Wall Street and in Washington.
COVID-19
59 San Antonio nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus
The latest figures suggest most residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been infected.
Most residents at a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Thursday evening.
During a news conference, Nirenberg said 59 more residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive after six residents' cases were reported there Wednesday. The previous six residents who tested positive included one person who died Tuesday.
WATCH: Hundreds of sailors cheer Navy captain fired by Trump administration for coronavirus warning
A U.S. Navy captain was sent off with cheers and applause from his sailors after he was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on board his aircraft carrier.
Capt. Brett Crozier left the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his dismissal for going outside the chain of command to alert service leaders of the outbreak that had infected more than 100 sailors on board the ship, reported Stars and Stripes.