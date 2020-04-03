WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci stomps all over Fox & Friends after they challenge him by quoting Dr. Oz

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slapped down the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Friday after they challenged his medical opinions by quoting Dr. Oz.

During an interview on the Fox News morning show, co-host Steve Doocy asked Fauci why more doctors in other countries were prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus than doctors in the United States.

Doocy then played a clip of Dr. Mehmet Oz hyping hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, as he claimed that it had produced a “statistically significant improvement in recovery from fever, from cough, and in pneumonia as well.”

Fauci, however, was not buying it.

“That was not a very robust study,” he replied. “It is still possible that there is a beneficial effect, but the study just quoted… that’s not overwhelmingly strong.”

Fauci then flattened Doocy for quoting a survey of doctors in which a little over a third of them “feel” hydroxychloroquine is beneficial in treating the disease.

“We don’t operate on how you feel!” he said. “We operate on what evidence is and data is!”

Watch the video below.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to Dr. Oz's advocacy for HCQ as a covid treatment: "That was not a very robust study." Fauci also says some may "feel" HCQ is an effective treatment, and "there is a suggestion" it could be, but we can't "make that majestic leap" to assume it's a cure. pic.twitter.com/A623tHuPYC — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 3, 2020