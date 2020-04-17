WATCH: Florida residents scramble in ‘mad dash’ for beach after it reopens

On CNN Friday, reporter Randi Kaye noted how residents of Jacksonville, Florida reacted when the beach was reopened.

“It was a mad dash here for the ocean,” said Kaye. “Once police gave the all-clear, all the people lined up flooded the area. Biking, running, swimming, surfing, fishing, some of them. Lot of people brought their dogs. As if they had been cooped up for years. That’s how they were behaving, when it had been about a month, first closed this beach March 20.”

“This is what the mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, is saying, these are essential activities, all the recreational activities on the beach are essential and well in line with the Florida governor’s executive order. He says it’s okay. Limiting hours 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Just closed. And from 6:00 to 11:00 in the morning. The hours in between there, the beach will be shut down.”

