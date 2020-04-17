WATCH: Florida residents scramble in ‘mad dash’ for beach after it reopens
On CNN Friday, reporter Randi Kaye noted how residents of Jacksonville, Florida reacted when the beach was reopened.
“It was a mad dash here for the ocean,” said Kaye. “Once police gave the all-clear, all the people lined up flooded the area. Biking, running, swimming, surfing, fishing, some of them. Lot of people brought their dogs. As if they had been cooped up for years. That’s how they were behaving, when it had been about a month, first closed this beach March 20.”
“This is what the mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, is saying, these are essential activities, all the recreational activities on the beach are essential and well in line with the Florida governor’s executive order. He says it’s okay. Limiting hours 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Just closed. And from 6:00 to 11:00 in the morning. The hours in between there, the beach will be shut down.”
Governor warns Trump against encouraging supporters to ‘disobey the law’ on lockdowns: ‘Words can be fatal’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) tore into President Donald Trump for his comments that Democratic states should be "liberated" from lockdown orders.
"Governor, you called the president's tweets saying liberate Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, 'dangerous', 'unhinged,'" said Cooper. "You just heard him ... I'm wondering what your reaction is."
"Extreme disappointment, and frankly anger, because we've lost over 500 people in my state, and we know — there's saying in automobile safety, that speed kills. Well, words can be fatal too."
"When you have a president of the United States openly, willfully, maliciously trying to encourage people not to abide by the law in these states — these orders are the law of these states — president of the United States willfully trying to inspire people to disobey and violate the law with potentially fatal consequences, is irresponsible, no other way to look at it," continued Inslee. "And what is doubly enraging to us, both Republicans and Democrats, the day before this president put out very clear guidelines based on substantial epidemiological evidence of his experts Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx that had a lot of reason to it, saying we have to wrestle this virus down significantly before we let off pressure of social distancing."
‘I don’t know what mental illness he has’: NYT’s Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for ‘fomenting revolutions’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times writer Tom Friedman excoriated President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the protests against state coronavirus lockdowns.
"The president is egging on people who have been protesting their state restrictions, sometimes in large, crowded groups," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is he potentially putting these people's lives in danger?"
"Well, Wolf, what the president did today is just another reminder that in electing Donald J. Trump as president, the American people did the most reckless thing they've done in our history," said Friedman. "I think the governor of Washington State got it exactly right. It's unhinged. The job of the president right now is to be the nation's chief scientific officer, tell us where we are, what's working where. And secondly, to be the nation's chief procurement officer. Get people the testing equipment they need if they are going to end sheltering in place restrictions over the next few weeks. Those are his only two jobs right now."