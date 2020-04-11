Quantcast
WATCH: Fox News host claims early voting will result in people voting multiple times — by wearing disguises

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican complaints about expanding access to voting continued to increase on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday evening that voting by mail would lead to an increase in crime.

Fox News personality Jesse Watters went even further, musing on the potential for early voting to allow one person to vote multiple times — by wearing disguises.

Early in his administration, Trump started a task force to investigate right-wing conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The commission disbanded a year later after finding no evidence to confirm the paranoia.

Watch:


