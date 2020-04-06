Quantcast
WATCH: Georgia pastor takes a shot at Louisiana church for defying social-distancing order

April 6, 2020

A Georgia pastor took a shot at a Louisiana church that is defying orders to distance and not gather in large groups.

Pastor Tony Spell told CNN that if it was about “self-promotion then I would live stream and televise my services, which we have the ability to do but we refuse to because the word of god commands us to assemble together.”

Speaking Monday, Pastor Alan Mushegan Jr. said: “people are up on the wrong soapbox right now, thumping their Bibles and they’re preaching the wrong message.”

“This is the time when the church should be showing forth healing and a message of love and a message of hope,” the pastor explained. “Hope is the key in this and hope has seen beyond where we are and where we’re going. I believe it’s the wrong message.”

He went on to explain that their church in Georgia went online so people could still practice and attend services without threatening their health.

“Understand this, the word of God is the word of God,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s being spoken with a group of people in the building or if the word of God is going forth online. People are hearing the word and it’s the word of God that impacts people. It doesn’t matter whether they’re in the building, because if two or three or many people are in the building, it doesn’t matter. God said go to all the world and preach the word to all the people.”

See the conversation below:


Trump’s petty vindictiveness on full display despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis

2 mins ago

April 6, 2020

As we know, even in the midst of a national emergency, Donald Trump could find time and bandwidth to continue his retribution campaign.

He dismissed Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence agencies, for doing “a terrible job,” satisfying his own thirst for vengeance for anyone who actually adhered to law and practice over blind loyalty to Trump himself. Indeed, asked about it the next day, Trump underscored his action by saying, Atkinson “was no Trump supporter, that I can tell you.”

It was an act that we once would have labeled corruption, by Democrats and Republicans – that is using the office for personal purposes – if Congress and too many Americans had not since become inured by so many like instances.

Trump inherited a pandemic strategy from George W. Bush — but he’s ignoring it: Ex-US Attorney

16 mins ago

April 6, 2020

A pandemic plan was already on the books before President Donald Trump took office -- but his administration has ignored it.

Former President George W. Bush's administration completed a National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza in 2006, and it was updated as recently as 2017, but the current administration doesn't seem to be following the steps laid out by the plan, argued a former U.S. attorney in a column for USA Today.

