WATCH: GOP candidate short circuits after reporter explains how going back to work could kill people
Jason Roberge, a Republican congressional candidate from Virginia, was recently thrown for a loop when a reporter from the U.K.’s Sky News explained to him how sending people back to work in the middle of a pandemic could have deadly consequences.
In a Sky News report about the anti-lockdown protests in Virginia, reporter Amanda Walker confronted Roberge and asked why he was disregarding the advice of medical professionals.
“If asymptomatic people go back to work, they could infect other people who could die,” she said.
“Okay, that’s an interesting hypothesis,” Roberge replied.
“It’s a fact,” she said.
“Yeah, sure it is,” he replied.
“You don’t believe that?” she asked. “That’s science!”
Roberge then tried to corner Walker with a gotcha response.
“If they’re asymptomatic, how do they know if they have it?” he asked her as a smirk grew across his face.
“They don’t, that’s the point!” she shot back.
At this point, Roberge seemed to grow confused.
“So it’s mysterious, it’s just this thing that they’re saying,” he said.
“So what’s this, all a big conspiracy theory?” Walker asked him.
“It’s your conspiracy theory!” Roberge said.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Yale psychiatrist warns Trump will take millions down with him as his mental state disintegrates
As the most eminent mental health experts warned would happen since Donald Trump’s election, the office of the U.S. presidency has become a locus of grave psychological dysfunction. Seldom do we see our warnings realized in real life with such recurrent, precise confirmation, as if on schedule.
Breaking Banner
New York Times slammed for ‘terminal both-sides-ism’ after reporting on Trump’s disinfectant rant
At his nightly coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, April 23, President Donald Trump suggested that household disinfectants such as Lysol could be ingested as a way to ward off coronavirus — an idea so dangerous that the manufacturers of Lysol, Reckitt Benckiser, had to warn users that their product should only be used as a disinfectant and should not be ingested under any circumstances. Trump is being lambasted on Twitter for making such a ridiculous suggestion — and some Twitter users are slamming the New York Times for going too far to achieve balance when reporting on it.
Breaking Banner
Paul Krugman buries Mitch McConnell in derision for state bankruptcy pitch: ‘Stupid on multiple levels’
In a decidedly blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman took Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to the woodshed for suggesting that states should file for bankruptcy instead of asking the federal government for funds to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis.