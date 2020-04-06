Watch how the BBC reports on ‘the reality’ in the United States during COVID-19 crisis

The British Broadcasting Corporation is reporting on the “frantic and on-the-edge” situation in an intensive care unit in New York City.

The BBC had footage from CBS News, which was allowed in the ICU.

“Though the administration says there’s no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the reality is otherwise,” the BBC noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A front-line worker wearing a garbage bag “wished” she had the same PPE as the reporter.

“It’s very, very difficult, it’s like something out of ‘The Twilight Zone,'” she said.

“And I don’t think any of us going through it will ever be the same,” she added.

This BBC report on the situation in the US … damn pic.twitter.com/9ZH4sGt08a — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 6, 2020