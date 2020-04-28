Quantcast
WATCH: Mike Pence defies Mayo Clinic’s mask policy as he meets with officials and a coronavirus patient

2 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this Tuesday to learn more about coronavirus testing. As ABC News reports, the famed clinic is partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

But according to POLITICO reporter Dan Diamond, Pence has a history of foregoing wearing a mask in settings where he’s required to.

And sure enough, footage captured Pence at the Mayo Clinic today talking to officials —  and a coronavirus patient — without a mask on.

In a tweet this morning, the Mayo Clinic clarified that it had indeed asked Pence to wear a mask at the facility.

