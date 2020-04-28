WATCH: Mike Pence defies Mayo Clinic’s mask policy as he meets with officials and a coronavirus patient

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this Tuesday to learn more about coronavirus testing. As ABC News reports, the famed clinic is partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

But according to POLITICO reporter Dan Diamond, Pence has a history of foregoing wearing a mask in settings where he’s required to.

Here’s a masked Gov. Jared Polis meeting an unmasked Pence in VP’s trip to Colorado 10 days ago. pic.twitter.com/fQJc3PvJwj — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 28, 2020

And sure enough, footage captured Pence at the Mayo Clinic today talking to officials — and a coronavirus patient — without a mask on.

PENCE flouts Mayo Clinic policy that everyone on campus wear a mask, even as he meets with staff and a patient. pic.twitter.com/kfo64KQDhU — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 28, 2020

In a tweet this morning, the Mayo Clinic clarified that it had indeed asked Pence to wear a mask at the facility.

Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today. — Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) April 28, 2020