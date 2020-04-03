WATCH: The Daily Show releases devastating video of Fox News and Republicans downplaying COVID-19 crisis
Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Friday released a shocking highlight reel of Fox News personalities and leading Republicans downplaying the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The clip featured Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Pete Hegseth, Jesse Watters.
It also featured Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
President Donald Trump himself is also featured.
Watch:
Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump.
Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020