WATCH: The Daily Show releases devastating video of Fox News and Republicans downplaying COVID-19 crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Friday released a shocking highlight reel of Fox News personalities and leading Republicans downplaying the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The clip featured Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Pete Hegseth, Jesse Watters.

It also featured Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

President Donald Trump himself is also featured.

Watch:


