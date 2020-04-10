WATCH: Trump and Pence host anti-LGBTQ pastor in the Oval Office to deliver Easter blessing

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Bishop Harry Jackson, a virulently anti-LGBTQ activist, in the Oval Office Friday to deliver an Easter Blessing.

Pres hosts Easter Blessing in the Oval Office with Bishop Harry Jackson. Asks God to heal America from the "invisible enemy" and give strength to health care workers. Bishop Jackson prays, "let the death angel pass over." Pool photo by @Acosta. pic.twitter.com/ARAoDbTcnt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump introduced Jackson as a “highly-respected gentleman,” and “a person that we have tremendous respect for.” Jackson in turn praised Trump for his “insightful leadership” of ensuring churches were eligible for financial support in the $2.2 trillion emergency coronavirus bill.

"Lord let us come at with a thriving economy." Bishop Harry Jackson says during an Easter Blessing at the White House with President Trump pic.twitter.com/CoqSnH3TPN — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 10, 2020

Jackson informed Trump that Good Friday is “one of the darkest days” in the Christian faith. It is the day Christ is believed to have died on the cross. Barely hours earlier Trump had offensively tweeted, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!” earning him broad anger and mockery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Jackson was a prominent activist during the years before the Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples have the right to marriage, and was paid $20,000 by the National Organization For Marriage (NOM).

In 2008 Jackson said, “There’s been a hijacking of the civil rights movement by the radical gay movement,” and declared, “You can’t equate your sin with my skin.”

Jackson has equated marriage equality with the “extinction of marriage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate Trump appointed Jackson to his Evangelical Executive Advisory Board in 2016.

Full video: