Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump dangerously suggests doctors test ‘injection’ of disinfectants into human body to cure coronavirus

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on national television Thursday evening offered a dangerous suggestion: doctors and scientists should test the “injection” of disinfectants, like bleach or alcohol, into the human body as a way to cure coronavirus.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: it is extremely dangerous and likely deadly to inject any living being with any disinfectant. Do not do this.)

Trump made his remarks while standing in front of the sign that reads “The White House” in the press briefing room, leading some on social media to express concern that some Americans would try it at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr Birx’s stunned reaction as Trump recommends injecting disinfectants provides the humor 2020 needed

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump suggested using UV light and disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx could only look on in stunned horror.

Commenters on social media noticed Birx's nonverbal reaction to the president — and swiftly weighed in.

#TrumpPressBriefing #Domestos

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Donald Trump was right all along’: Junior vows his dad will ‘make America great again, again’

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

In 2016, Donald Trump ran for president with the slogan "Make America Great Again."

He has since been tried out an updated slogan for 2020: "Keep America Great."

But with the United States leading the world in COVID-19 fatalities and the economy in tatters, neither seems appropriate considering how much America has lost under Trump's leadership.

But fear not, the leader of the free world's namesake son has a new slogan, which he debuted on Fox News while attempting to defend his father's response to the pandemic.

"Donald Trump was right all along," Donald Trump, Jr. said on Fox News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lawmakers accuse Amazon of lying to Congress about the tactics used against rival sellers

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Democratic lawmakers are accusing Amazon of lying to Congress about how they use data against rival sellers on their platform.

"Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other prominent big tech critics seized on a Wall Street Journal report that said Amazon employees have used information collected from third-party sellers to launch competing products — even though the company testified to the House Judiciary Committee in July that it does not," reported Cristiano Lima.

Continue Reading
 
 