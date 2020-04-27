WATCH: Trump defender goes down in flames as he clashes with Piers Morgan over president’s ‘terrible’ COVID-19 antics

One week after President Trump unfollowed him on Twitter in response to a scathing article he wrote, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan took aim at Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a debate with Ben Ferguson, saying that he’s not shown any “empathy” or given any “honest, accurate information” to the American people.
“I think during this crisis he’s been terrible,” Morgan said. ‘He’s shown a complete inability to pivot to the kind of leadership needed in a crisis — which is calm, authoritative, giving the people honest, accurate information. Showing empathy for all those whose lives have been lost.”
“We’ve seen none of that, Instead we’ve just seen ‘rally Trump,’ the same guy we saw before. Picking fights with the media, picking fights with he Democrats. Coming out with ludicrous, crazy theories about bleach which he claims were a sarcastic joke,” Morgan continued. “We’ve seen the tape, everyone can see he wasn’t being sarcastic or jokey. So now he’s lying about that. All the worst traits of Donald Trump have now come to the fore and it’s really damaging to him, his presidency and the country.”
Watch:
On Monday, while hosting a press conference to discuss his policy on the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) lost his temper as reporters hit him with tough questions on why he was trying to reopen the state so quickly.
First time I can remember @GovKemp getting hostile towards a reporter question. The question was about the President and others criticizing the plan to reopen early. The Governor is steadfast that Georgia is in position to move forward.
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News is cutting ties with right-wing video-blogging duo Diamond and Silk, after they used their platform to promote conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
"After rising to prominence during the 2016 election, Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway and Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson leveraged their newfound celebrity into regular sycophantic appearances on Fox News, resulting in President Donald Trump raving about their performances, featuring them at rallies, and treating them as 'senior advisers,'" reported Lachlan Cartwright and Justin Baragona. "The social-media personalities were eventually tapped to provide weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched as a subscription-based online video network. Their episodes, essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform live-streams, appeared like clockwork on the streaming service until earlier this month."
This Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr issued a memorandum titled, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights,” where he directed the Justice Department to take legal action against coronavirus lockdown rules it deems to be "an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections."
"As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote. “The Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy."