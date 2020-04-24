Quantcast
WATCH: Trump pummeled as 'unfit' in new 2020 ad blasting his 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted for his COVID-19 response in a new ad by the group Republicans for the Rule of Law.

The group describes itself as “life-long Republicans dedicated to defending the institutions of our republic and upholding the rule of law. We are fighting to make sure that the laws apply equally to everyone, from the average citizen to the president of the United States.”

The news ad noted the 50,000 deaths in America and featured video of Trump floating his highly-criticized idea to inject humans with a disinfectant in order to kill the disease.

Medical experts have urged Americans to ignore Trump’s medical advice.

Watch:


