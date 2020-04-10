WATCH: Video shows pack of police forcibly remove man from a city bus — for not wearing a mask

Shocking video from Philadelphia shows multiple police officers forcibly removing a man from a city bus — reportedly for not wearing a mask.

“A video that went viral Friday shows what appeared to be four police officers, backed by about six more, forcibly pulling a man not wearing a face covering off of a SEPTA bus. After the uniformed and masked Philadelphia Police Department officers lift the adult man off the bus and engage in a brief confrontation, he walks away. No arrest. No ticket,” WHYY-TV reports.

“The video —which was removed from online postings on Friday afternoon – appears to exemplify SEPTA’s new police-enforced mandate that riders wear face coverings or be prepared to get off transit,” the station explained.

Due to death of SEPTA employees, SEPTA cut out half their stops. I had to walk to 69th St. Its like an armed camp in there. You cannot get in the terminal without a mask on. I used a T-shirt to be able to catch the train today pic.twitter.com/kZckyjCbwv — Mark (@mkrull1) April 9, 2020

During the struggle, the man’s cell phone hit the sidewalk. It was then thrown back on the sidewalk after police released the man.

Watch:

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020