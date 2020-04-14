WATCH: Wisconsin judge celebrated with car parade after upset victory of conservative Supreme Court justice

On Monday, Wisconsin released the results of the election held last week.

In addition to the Democratic 2020 primary, the biggest race on the ballot was for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In the contest, progressive Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky won a decisive victory over conservative state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI).

On Tuesday, a quiet residential street in Wisconsin was the scene of a noisy celebration as cars drove by Karofsky’s house in celebration.

With social distancing, caravans of cars have become a way for groups of people to act collectively without close contact.

Watch: