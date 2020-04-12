‘We are winning’: Trump brags he ‘made history’ with first ‘Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States’
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had made history by declaring all 50 states a disaster area due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Trump made the proclamation in Twitter.
For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
