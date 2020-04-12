‘We are winning’: Trump brags he ‘made history’ with first ‘Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States’

In his column for the Washington Post, conservative Max Boot pointed out that, while the coronavirus is the worst at this time that ails the country, a close second is Donald Trump and his rabid supporters who have held the country up from stemming the deadly tide of the pandemic.

As Boot explained, "The most dangerous contagion we now confront is the coronavirus, which has killed more than 20,000 Americans and thrown more than 16 million out of work. The second-most-dangerous contagion is the conspiracy-mongering, hostility to science and outright irrationality promulgated by President Trump and his loudmouth media enablers,'before adding, "It will take intensive contact tracing to follow the spread of crackpot ideas: Is Trump infecting the cable news hosts, or are they infecting him? Suffice it to say, the president and his media fans are both afflicted with perilous misconceptions that are making the threat from the coronavirus far more acute."