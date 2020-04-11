‘We did it the right way’: Trump claims vindication — but says we should remember all the coronavirus deaths

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 victims, with over 500,000 testing positive for coronavirus and over 20,000 dying from the virus.

But during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment of the situation.

“I think we’ll have – just a tremendous surge. I think it’s gonna be like a rocket ship. I really believe that. We’ll have to see what happens, but there’s a lot of things happening,” Trump told Jeanine Pirro.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with all of that, we still have to remember all of the people that perished. We did it the right way, we took care of social distancing and all of the things — words that nobody ever heard before, frankly, and phrases,” he argued.

So we’ve all had to go through a lot, the people of our country have gone through a lot, but we did it the right way,” Trump argued. “And we look like we’ll be coming in on the very, very low side — really below the lowest side of the curve of death and it’s a horrible thing.”