‘We don’t feel safe’: Georgia restaurants defy Gov. Brian Kemp’s ‘insane’ reopening plan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Some restaurants in Georgia are refusing to open their doors to customers even though Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is lifting his stay-at-home order earlier than most states.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution spoke to a number of restaurant officials after Kemp said that they could resume dine-in service for customers on Monday.

“It’s insane,” Buttermilk Kitchen owner Suzanne Vizethann told the paper. “It’s almost just as stressful as when we got the news of the (dine-in) closure.”

“We feel like we just got in a good rhythm. We’ve got a system. We turned the living room and dining room into a fulfillment center,” she added. “We simply do not feel safe, nor are we ready to open back up in days of getting the news.”

Restaurant operator Hugh Acheson insisted that he would not open until “I weigh science and risk and have the confidence that I can do this correctly and safely for my employees and the people I serve.”

Brian Maloof of Manuel’s Tavern said that opening his restaurant is “simply not happening.”

“Being closed has not been fun but it’s been the safest, best thing we could do for our staff and customers,” Maloof wrote on Facebook.

Others pointed out that additional guidance was needed from the governor.

“Until we have that, we don’t know,” Gianni Betti of Cibo e Beve explained to the paper. “We need to know if a server has to wear gloves, masks. We need more information.”

Read the entire report here.


Breaking Banner

WATCH: Chaos erupts in Walmart as woman uses pepper spray to enforce social distancing

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A customer at a D.C. Walmart looking to enforce social distancing pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed a fellow shopper after an elevator got too crowded, and the incident was caught on video.

According to a report from WHSV, shoppers at the D.C. location were trying to board an elevator when a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask tried to close the doors. When another woman tried to force her way through, the unmasked woman pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the encroaching woman in the face.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump 2020 campaign coordinator facing charges after ‘stupid’ restaurant takeout brawl

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A Connecticut campaign coordinator for President Donald Trump was arrested after an altercation at a takeout restaurant.

Jeffrey Santopietro entered Monteiro's Restaurant about 10 a.m. Friday to pick up his order and found two patrons already inside, and the 53-year-old Waterbury man told police he thought another man perched on a barstool insulted him, reported WFSB-TV.

Santopietro, the president's re-election campaign coordinator in Connecticut, told officers he thought the other man had called him "fat or some other insulting term," and he pushed the other man off the stool and into the wall.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Leading economist says Trump’s coronavirus response makes the US look like ‘a third world country’

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Robert Reich, former secretary of labor for the Clinton Administration, and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman aren’t the only major economists who are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Joseph Stiglitz is voicing his displeasure as well, and as the Nobel prize-winning economist sees it, Trump’s response to the crisis has been a failure from both a health/safety standpoint and an economic standpoint.

Stiglitz made some grim predictions for the United States during an interview with The Guardian — including an economic depression and unemployment that could reach 30%. And the U.S., Stiglitz laments, doesn’t have the social safety net needed to address such economic conditions.

Continue Reading
 
 
