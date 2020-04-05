We don’t need no social distance: NJ cops bust Pink Floyd ‘corona party’
Partygoers at a Pink Floyd tribute night have been scolded for shouting abuse at New Jersey police after defying social distancing rules brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic rendition of the British rock band’s greatest hits on the front lawn of a home in Rumson, a seaside community south of New York City, that was also broadcast live over social media.
Police were called to end the revelry, but met a hostile crowd on arrival.
“When we informed everyone that they must leave… we were met with well wishes of ‘F-the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany,'” said the town’s police department on Facebook late Saturday.
Officers then instructed the band to cut the night short as they were halfway through a performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 anthem “Wish You Were Here” — fittingly, a song often played as an anthem for absent friends.
“The Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun,” the police statement said. “However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement.”
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to shutter indefinitely last month.
He has since taken to social media to rebuke residents for ignoring the lockdown rules after several news reports of social gatherings.
Can’t believe I have to say this at all,” he tweeted last week. “But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.”
