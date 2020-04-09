‘We have a great testing system’: Trump says he doesn’t need to continue federal assistance for COVID-19 testing

At Thursday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked why the federal government is ending its support for COVID-19 testing programs around the country, he stood by that move.

“We have a great testing system,” he insisted. He said that in “some” parts of the country, the testing is “phenomenal.”

The decision to end federal support for coronavirus testing comes weeks after the president promised that drive-thru testing would be available at big-box stores nationwide. Since then, rollout has been slow and inconsistent, and in many states the resources are still insufficient to test people in large numbers.