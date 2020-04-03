‘We have no defenses!’ Nurse who got infected with COVID-19 paints dire picture of equipment shortage on CNN
A nurse in New York City who had been infected with the coronavirus told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Friday that he and his colleagues are being sent to work in dangerous situations where they don’t have sufficient protective equipment.
Thomas Riley, a registered nurse at New York’s Jacobi Medical Center, told Harlow that the stories that have been reported about equipment shortages are very real and that medical workers’ lives are being endangered because of it.
“It feels like we’re in a war, and like we’re soldiers in a war, being sent out without camouflage, without Kevlar,” he said. “We have no defenses against this, and they’re giving us very little.”
Riley said he had no idea who was to blame for the shortages, though he said he believed his own hospital administrators were doing everything in their power to secure more equipment.
He also said that he had been out of work for the past two weeks, although he’s now recovering to the point where he’ll be able to go back to the hospital with less anxiety than he had before.
Watch the video below.
'We have no defenses!' COVID-19-infected nurse paints dire picture of equipment shortage from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
Breaking Banner
NYC’s de Blasio delivers frightening new revelation about extreme ventilator shortage in his city’s hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted health care facilities in his city have only enough available ventilators to provide relief for COVID-19 patients to get the city through Sunday.
Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor said urgent action needs to be taken by the federal government if hospitals have any hope of keeping up with the exploding demand for additional life-saving health equipment.
"I've said this for weeks, there's no plan," de Blasio began. "There's no order that's been given by the commander in chief, the nation is in a peacetime stance while we're in the middle of a war. If they don't do something different in the next few days, they'll lose the window."
Breaking Banner
Trump administration battered by doctor for creating bureaucratic nightmare to get patients on USNS Comfort
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, two doctors harshly criticized Donald Trump's administration for sending the Navy hospital ship U.S.N.S. Comfort to New York City with so many restrictions regarding the coronavirus epidemic that it is hardly being used.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman, who called the inability to fully utilize the ship as a "bureaucratic mess," one doctor said the ship is basically worthless because no COVID-19 patients will be allowed on -- but no one can be sent to the ship until they have been tested and there are few test kits available.
With host Berman pointing out only 20 patients are currently residing on the 1,000=bed Comfort, Dr. James Phillips of George Washington University Hospital admitted it was frustrating.
CNN
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams Georgia governor’s bizarre excuse for not putting the state on shutdown sooner
On CNN Thursday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for claiming the he didn't know until today that coronavirus can be spread by people with no symptoms.
"I mean, if he didn't know that until the last 24 hours, he might be the only person, certainly the only alleged leader to not know that," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "I find that incredible."
"It's inexcusable, Anderson," said Gupta. "This is really — I can't believe — I live in Georgia, as you know, and I can tell you I have grade school students that are — my kids who know this. The CDC has been talking about this since the beginning of February. You know where the CDC is? In, Georgia, the same state where the governor said he didn't know this till the last 24 hours? I mean, Anderson, this is one of the most serious issues I think maybe any of us will sort of deal with, perhaps in our lifetime. And the governor of a state says he didn't know something that the country has known and has been acting on, thinking about for two months, he says he didn't know this until the last 24 hours."