‘We love our beaches — now we can die for them’: Florida resident pens brutal rebuke of Trump-loving governor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Diane Roberts, a professor of English at Florida State University, has written a brutal rebuke of her state’s Trump-loving governor and his reluctance to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

In a Washington Post editorial headlined “In Florida, we love our beaches. Thanks to our governor, now we can die for them,” Roberts eviscerates Gov. Ron DeSantis for encouraging cities and towns to reopen beaches during a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is still spiking in Florida.

“DeSantis has dithered, obfuscated and delayed,” she writes. “He wouldn’t tell Floridians to stay home until he got the go-ahead from Trump; like Trump, he shills hydroxychloroquine as a supposed coronavirus miracle cure. He wants to reopen Florida’s economy sooner rather than later and has assembled a dubious task force full of CEOs and friendly politicians, but no doctors, no scientists.”

She also slammed DeSantis for deferring to business interests in keeping large parts of the economy open, including his infamous designation of professional wrestling as an “essential” business.

“But hey, at least we can watch Ronda Rousey wrestle Charlotte Flair or the Street Profits tag team take on the Viking Raiders,” she concludes. “We can pretend that everything’s all right, that the Magic Kingdom will always be there, that Wet Willies will keep slinging daiquiris and that Florida will never impose too much reality on us. We can, after all, still go to the beach.”

Read the whole editorial here.


Archaeology is revealing fascinating new clues about William Shakespeare’s life and death

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

William Shakespeare is widely regarded as one of the greatest authors of all time and one of the most important and influential people who has ever lived. His written works (plays, sonnets and poems) have been translated into more than 100 languages and these are performed around the world.

There is also an enduring desire to learn more about the man himself. Countless books and articles have been written about Shakespeare’s life. These have been based primarily on the scholarly analysis of his works and the official record associated with him and his family. Shakespeare’s popularity and legacy endures, despite uncertainties in his life story and debate surrounding his authorship and identity.

Trump’s HHS chief told him coronavirus was ‘under control’ in January — and boasted of creating ‘fast’ tests

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A new report from the Wall Street Journal documents how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar delivered overly rosy assessments of the United States' preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

According to WSJ, Azar told Trump on January 29th that the virus was "under control" and then boasted that "the U.S. government had never mounted a better interagency response to a crisis" and that it also created a test kit for the virus in the "fastest" time ever.

WATCH: Chaos erupts in Walmart as woman uses pepper spray to enforce social distancing

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A customer at a D.C. Walmart looking to enforce social distancing pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed a fellow shopper after an elevator got too crowded, and the incident was caught on video.

According to a report from WHSV, shoppers at the D.C. location were trying to board an elevator when a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask tried to close the doors. When another woman tried to force her way through, the unmasked woman pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the encroaching woman in the face.

