‘We love our beaches — now we can die for them’: Florida resident pens brutal rebuke of Trump-loving governor

Diane Roberts, a professor of English at Florida State University, has written a brutal rebuke of her state’s Trump-loving governor and his reluctance to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

In a Washington Post editorial headlined “In Florida, we love our beaches. Thanks to our governor, now we can die for them,” Roberts eviscerates Gov. Ron DeSantis for encouraging cities and towns to reopen beaches during a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is still spiking in Florida.

“DeSantis has dithered, obfuscated and delayed,” she writes. “He wouldn’t tell Floridians to stay home until he got the go-ahead from Trump; like Trump, he shills hydroxychloroquine as a supposed coronavirus miracle cure. He wants to reopen Florida’s economy sooner rather than later and has assembled a dubious task force full of CEOs and friendly politicians, but no doctors, no scientists.”

She also slammed DeSantis for deferring to business interests in keeping large parts of the economy open, including his infamous designation of professional wrestling as an “essential” business.

“But hey, at least we can watch Ronda Rousey wrestle Charlotte Flair or the Street Profits tag team take on the Viking Raiders,” she concludes. “We can pretend that everything’s all right, that the Magic Kingdom will always be there, that Wet Willies will keep slinging daiquiris and that Florida will never impose too much reality on us. We can, after all, still go to the beach.”

