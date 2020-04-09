Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Well-spoken cultist’: Bill Barr trashed for praising ‘statesmanlike’ Trump and urging an end to COVID-19 lockdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night, Attorney General Bill Barr praised President Trump’s “statesman-like” effort at the “beginning” of the coronavirus epidemic where he “tried to bring people together” while “working with all the governors” — a characterization that did not go over well with many of the President’s critics on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Supreme Court is poised to extend gun rights at the worst possible time

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” —Second Amendment to the United States Constitution

As the deadly COVID-19 contagion sweeps across the country, gun sales are surging, spurred in many regions by panic buying and purchases by first-time firearm owners. Fearful and insecure Americans are taking advantage of weak and ineffective gun-control laws and stocking up, as President Trump might say, “like never before.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Scathing editorial shreds Kansas Republicans for endangering thousands by overturning coronavirus order

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday a committee of Republican lawmakers in Kansas decided to overthrow Gov. Laura Kelly (D) over her decision to limit church services to 10 or fewer people during the coronavirus outbreak. While the Bible says "where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them," for the Kansas GOP, it simply wasn't enough.

Already three Kansans have contracted coronavirus from being at church, and in a scathing editorial, the Kansas City Star shredded the Republicans for putting lives in danger.

"More Kansans will get sick because of the committee’s vote. More lives will be at risk,' the editorial began.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Blistering video from George Conway’s conservative group rips laughable claim impeachment ‘distracted’ Trump from coronavirus

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s army of knee-jerk defenders in the right-wing media have been jumping through hoops to explain why, back in January and February, he failed to take the coronavirus threat seriously. One Trumpian talking point is that no one could have seen the pandemic coming — which is nonsense, as everyone from intel officials to Peter Navarro (one of Trump’s main economic advisers) to former Vice President Joe Biden was sounding the alarm. And another bogus argument is that Trump, thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other partisan Democrats, was distracted by impeachment. But the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group that includes attorney George Conway, tears that argument to shreds in a blistering new video.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image