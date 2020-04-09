‘Well-spoken cultist’: Bill Barr trashed for praising ‘statesmanlike’ Trump and urging an end to COVID-19 lockdowns

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night, Attorney General Bill Barr praised President Trump’s “statesman-like” effort at the “beginning” of the coronavirus epidemic where he “tried to bring people together” while “working with all the governors” — a characterization that did not go over well with many of the President’s critics on Twitter.

Statesmanlike! I thought this had to be a paraphrase until I watched the clip. What a joke Barr has become. https://t.co/7J4kxIi7aB — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 9, 2020

Bill Barr = Turd + Supervillain — Ande Parks (@andeparks) April 9, 2020

WTF is Barr smoking? Trump has called Washington Governor Jay Inslee a “snake” and berated Michigan Governor – how is that statesmanlike? https://t.co/bJ9j6BLqAJ — Lynn Brewer (@lynnbrewer) April 9, 2020

Barr is a paradox. He looks like a competent lawyer, and he came into this job with a decent reputation. But what comes out of his mouth, again and again, is pure propaganda. What he did to the Mueller report is indefensible. He’s a well-spoken cultist. — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 9, 2020

AG William Barr is a disgrace, a political hack with zero credibility who constantly embarrasses himself and the Justice Department. His comments sound like they're from a campaign spokesperson, not the nation's top law enforcement official. For example: (1/3) https://t.co/HxGohon3rh — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) April 9, 2020

There are wins and cooperation Barr could point to, but he doesn't. Instead he lies with a straight face (even if you're a fan, you can't say Trump's been "statesmanlike" in his pressers, interviews, tweets and insults), rewriting history for the base, all for politics. ☹️ https://t.co/y3oaJuoGyO — Benjamin Bryant (@bzbenbryant) April 9, 2020

#Barr should be quarantined because of clear symptoms of mendacity, hypocrisy and whoring . https://t.co/2eoS3Hreb3 — Hisham Melhem (@hisham_melhem) April 9, 2020

Barr is a liar and functions not as attorney general but as trumps personal attorney. He should, and eventually will be disbarred ( no pun intended 😇 https://t.co/y6RJWuVkhY — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 9, 2020

Describing Trump as "statesmanlike" is a lot like describing a starfish as "humanlike" just because it has five appendages. Trump can't finish any train of thought without shifting blame, insulting an adversary, or stroking his ego. Barr grows ever more blatant in his toadyism. https://t.co/q9WVS7pvfv — Torbjorn (@ATorL) April 9, 2020

Let’s let Barr go first. He can be the canary in the coal mine if he thinks it’s time for the all clear on stay at home policies, instead of putting American workers at risk while privileged people continue to have the luxury of sequestering themselves. https://t.co/OdJlOI8dz1 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 9, 2020

I'm very proud of never once crediting Bill Barr as anything other than a horrible person. We will learn more about him and his clique and it will all be bad. https://t.co/H21ukhXtcS — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) April 9, 2020

The most hyperpartisan AG ever bitching about partisanship, saying Agolf Twitler is "statesmanlike" & pimping hydroxychloroquine.🙄Like anyone with more than two brain cells cares what this traitor who looks like the bastard butt child of Ralph Kramden and Fred Flintstone thinks. https://t.co/uXuEKpsBPG — Bridget Resists 🗽🇺🇸🌊✊❤️ (@BridgetSterli19) April 9, 2020