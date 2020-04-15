Wells Fargo profits collapse as it sets aside $3 billion to weather coronavirus crisis
Wells Fargo’s first quarter profits suffered as the bank set aside billions to gird for the effect the ongoing economic shutdown will have on the world economy.The bank posted 1 cent of earnings per share for the first quarter, down from $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The bank is preparing for defaults from businesses and consumers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.“We have entered into a world we have never seen before,” CEO Charlie Scharf said on an earnings call. “There are many unknowns.”The San Francisco-based bank was one of the first banks to post earnings s…
Watch: Trump’s cascading coronavirus failures laid out in devastating timeline
The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a deliberate disaster from the beginning. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the facts.
Here’s the timeline:
In 2018, he let the pandemic-preparedness office in the National Security Council simply dissolve, and followed up with budget cuts to HHS and CDC this year. That team’s job was to follow a pandemic playbook written after global leaders fumbled their response to Ebola in 2014. Trump was briefed on the playbook’s existence in his first year - had he listened, the government would’ve started getting equipment to doctors two months ago.
Trump ’caused unnecessary death and disaster’: Nancy Pelosi slams ‘weak’ and ‘incompetent’ president
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation's president "weak," his leadership "incompetent," and charging he "took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster," by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi made her remarks as part of a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.
The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.
Read it: Trump administration draft plan on how to re-open America for business — starting May 1
Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.
The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it "a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country." The target date to begin opening is May 1.
The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called "Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America," here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.