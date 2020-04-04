Quantcast
‘We’re going to open our country again’: Trump says ‘we have to open our country again’

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump urged the re-opening of America during Saturday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“We want to finish this war,” Trump said.

“We have to get back to work,” he continued. “We have to get — we have to open our country again.”

“We have to open our country again,” he said. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

“We’re going to open our country again,” he promised, without offering a timeline to do so.

“I can’t tell you a date,” he said later in the brieifing.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:

