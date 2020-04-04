‘We’re going to open our country again’: Trump says ‘we have to open our country again’

President Donald Trump urged the re-opening of America during Saturday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“We want to finish this war,” Trump said.

“We have to get back to work,” he continued. “We have to get — we have to open our country again.”

“We have to open our country again,” he said. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

“We’re going to open our country again,” he promised, without offering a timeline to do so.

“I can’t tell you a date,” he said later in the brieifing.

Watch Part I:

Trump is now having a total meltdown, waving his hands, and pleading that the country has to "reopen" again. pic.twitter.com/LNWWL7w1UG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 4, 2020

Watch Part II:

"We have to open our country. I had an expression: The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself." — Trump's tone has reverted back to wanting to get the economy back up and running as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/SAET9020gi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020