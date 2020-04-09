Quantcast
‘We’re still flying blind’: MSNBC host aghast that US has tested less than 1 percent of Americans

Horrifying statistics were confirmed Thursday, that the United States has over 450,000 cases of coronavirus and still under 1 percent of the population has been tested.

The information came after President Donald Trump said the previous day that he was expecting to reopen the country within a few weeks. At the same time, it was revealed that Trump is pulling back the funding for the test sites. There are roughly 30,000 new cases of coronavirus daily and over 3 percent of those have been fatal.

“The so-called Community-Based Testing Sites program was intended to jumpstart initial testing capabilities to critical areas across the US, according to the agency,” CNN reported. “But given FDA approval for individuals to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and trained health care providers will be reduced, a FEMA spokesperson said in a statement.”

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd was aghast by the numbers.

“We’re still flying blind,” he said.

While cases are still extensive, there hasn’t been an increase beyond those 30,000 cases and hospitalizations have gone down slightly.

“So, the good news is that the social distancing is working, but even the good news falls at more than 2,000 Americans dying every day and 60,000 deaths in the first wave of the virus,” said Todd.

Watch his opener below:


