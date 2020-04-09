What does recovery from COVID-19 look like? It depends. A pulmonologist explains.
Reports of recovery from serious illness caused by the coronavirus have been trickling in from around the world.Physicians are swapping anecdotes on social media: a 38-year-old man who went home after three weeks at the Cleveland Clinic, including 10 days in intensive care. A 93-year-old woman in New Orleans whose breathing tube was removed, successfully, after three days. A patient at Massachusetts General Hospital who was taken off a ventilator after five days and was doing well.“Patients are definitely recovering from Covid-19 ARDS and coming off vents,” Dr. Theodore “Jack” Iwashyna, a prof…
Newsom’s ambitious health care agenda crumbles in a ‘radically changed’ world
This was supposed to be a big health care year for California.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in January unveiled ambitious proposalsto help him achieve his goal of getting every Californian health care coverage. Though it was far less than the single-payer promise Newsom had made on the gubernatorial campaign trail, his plans, if adopted, would have expanded the health care system as no other state has.His $47 billion health care agenda, fueled by a once-booming economy and pressure from legislative Democrats, sought to expand the pool of undocumented immigrants covered by Medicaid, enable Calif... (more…)
Captain Comics: Here’s your comics-for-pandemics reading list
The pandemic burning through the world right now is terrifying, lethal and virtually unstoppable. But one thing it isn’t, is unexpected. We’ve been through this before — the 1918 flu, the Black Plague — and experts have long been predicting this one.Which has made pandemics an irresistible topic to explore in fiction. Comic books, in particular, have a lot of them. Some are semi-realistic and may afford some insights, and some are wackadoodle, which can infect us with the giggles.So let’s take a look at my Top 11 Comics for Pandemics:11. THANAGARIAN EQUALIZER DISEASEBack in 1975, a kind of pol... (more…)
In East Texas, thousands of Easter lilies with no place to go
Don Darby's crop bloomed perfectly this year. But with many churches closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, most will never leave his greenhouses.
A proper Easter lily is a long time in creation. The regal white flowers now in Don Darby’s New Summerfield greenhouses spent their first three years in the ground on the west coast, the bulbs planted, then dug up; planted, then dug up; planted, then dug up one last time when they'd grown big enough to sell.