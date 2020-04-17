‘What they’ve done to some people is very unfair’: Trump doubles down on call to ‘liberate’ Democratic states from lockdowns
At Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about his series of tweets earlier in the day calling to “liberate” a number of Democratic states that have imposed public health lockdowns. The president doubled down.
“What they’ve done to some people is very unfair,” said Trump. He singled out Virginia, saying that “they want to take away Second Amendment rights,” and adding of Gov. Ralph Northam, “he’d be under seige” if he were a Republican. He also attacked Northam for “what he said about birth” — a reference to his repeated lie that Northam called for abortions after babies are born.
Watch below:
"They wanna take their guns away … when you talk about 'liberate' or liberation, you can certainly look at Virginia as one" — Trump is unrepentant about his tweets basically calling for civil unrest in states with democratic governors pic.twitter.com/1y9PdGfzZb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2020