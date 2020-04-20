Quantcast
Connect with us

What to use when the store is out of what you want

Published

1 min ago

on

Much is uncertain in these uncertain times, and one of those things is the availability of some items at the grocery store.When the coronavirus panic first hit, flour and yeast flew off the shelves like they were toilet paper. Everyone seemed to decide at once that if they were going to be home, they might as well bake some bread.The availability of eggs has been spotty, too, as well as butter. There have been blank spaces in some sections of the produce department. At the beginning of the panic, stores sold out of garlic, which I can’t begin to understand.Flour, yeast, butter and garlic. Was …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr is about to take the fall for Trump’s coronavirus policy: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Attorney General Bill Barr appears poised to take the lead and attempt to force governors to re-open their states during the coronavirus pandemic -- even at the risk of ramping up the spread of the virus when it appears to be slowing down.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hero healthcare workers stand in street to block right-wing protest against Colorado stay-at-home order

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

"When they're telling us not to contribute to what they're seeing in the hospital every day, listen."

A small group of frontline healthcare workers dressed in scrubs stood in the middle of a busy street in Denver, Colorado on Sunday to block hundreds of right-wing protestors traveling to a demonstration against Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Photojournalist Alyson McClaran captured the tense confrontation in a series of photos posted to social media on Sunday. Video clips also emerged on Twitter showing right-wing demonstrators screaming and honking at the nurses as they calmly stood their ground in the street.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Warsaw remembers World War II ghetto uprising with low-key events

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Poland commemorated the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising on Sunday, replacing its annual official ceremonies with low-key gatherings on site or online as the coronavirus pandemic prevented any big events.

Wearing a protective mask, Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich recited a prayer at the monument dedicated to the uprising in front of a few dozen people who observed social distancing rules before laying a wreath.

April 19 commemorates the day in 1943 when Jewish insurgents began a violent resistance against police and SS auxiliary troops who planned to deport the Jews in the ghetto to concentration camps.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image