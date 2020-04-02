What’s essential? Confusion clouds workers and employers
Are construction workers essential? It depends.The standards for what constitutes essential work under COVID-19 pandemic rules vary state to state, city to city, and, in some cases, hour to hour. Some orders change because of industry pressure; some change as the pandemic worsens; and some governors clarify earlier orders when confusion ensues.The result has been a confounding patchwork of rules that have left some workers befuddled and industry organizations scrambling for guidance. Governors and local officials face the difficult task of trying to balance public safety with the huge hit to t…
Reusable respirators may be acceptable alternative to disposable ones: study
With disposable N95 respirators currently in high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, a recently published study has indicated reusable respirators might be a suitable alternative.The study, which was conducted by a team of researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Centers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Atlanta’s Emory University, as well as Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, was published in the journal JAMA.“Training and fit testing health care providers on respirators can be time co... (more…)
‘Not enough’: Trump reversal on coronavirus relief payments still leaves ‘unacceptable’ barrier for millions
"The Trump administration has reversed the cruel and needless requirement for Social Security beneficiaries to file a tax return to receive their $1,200 payment. Now, they need to do the same for recipients of SSI and Veteran's Pensions."
After a wave of backlash from advocates and Democratic lawmakers, the Trump administration late Wednesday abruptly reversed policy guidance that would have required millions of Social Security recipients to file a tax return in order to receive the one-time $1,200 relief payment to which they are entitled under the newly passed coronavirus stimulus package.
Hit list: What’s next in line for possible coronavirus postponement
The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the 2020 sporting calendar, with the Tokyo Olympics and football's European Championship the biggest events to be postponed, while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.
Here, AFP Sport takes a look at six of the upcoming major competitions which could also be scrapped or delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak:
Epsom Derby
Scheduled date: June 6
-- British racing is in shutdown mode until at least the end of April, placing doubt on Newmarket's Guineas weekend on May 2/3, and inevitably also the jewel in the British flat racing crown, the Epsom Derby.