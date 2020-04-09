What’s missing in the coronavirus response
In the age of coronavirus, Americans are being told to stay home and wear masks outside. The federal government has made way for hospitals to treat patients in repurposed hotels and dormitories. Private companies are working to push out new diagnostic tests.But the national effort has been disorganized, relying heavily on state action, said health systems experts and public health researchers. That approach has fallen short, they assert.“We’re in a lot more trouble than we need to be,” said Dr. Donald Berwick, who ran the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the Obama admini…
Clinical trials underway for promising new COVID-19 treatment that wouldn’t face FDA hurdle
A handful of hospitals have started clinical trials to test a new treatment for the coronavirus.
Hospitals in Boston, Alabama, Louisiana, Sweden and Austria are testing nitric oxide, a gas that relaxes blood vessels and could improve breathing, on patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is hitting black and poor communities the hardest, underscoring fault lines in access and care for those on margins
As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to ravage the American public, an unsurprising story emerges: Poor communities are hot spots for COVID transmission. The death rate from COVID-19 appears to be staggeringly high among African Americans compared to whites. The Washington Post reports, for example, that while 14% of the Michigan population is black, 40% of COVID-19 deaths are among blacks.
For asthma patients, the novel coronavirus can be scary. Here’s what you need to know
The new coronavirus’s ability to wreak havoc in the lungs is raising a lot of concerns and questions from my asthma patients. They already know how it feels to have trouble breathing. Now, they are wondering what risks they face amid this new pandemic.
Some worry that their asthma inhalers could increase their risk of COVID-19 infection. Others are asking if nebulizers are safe, and if they can use expired inhalers.
Here are answers to some of the common questions I’m hearing as an allergist.Do people with asthma face a higher risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19?
There’s a lot we still don’t know about COVID-19 and how it affects asthma patients.